European Leaders Caught Astroturfing Their 'Support' for Zelenskyy

It’s been a few days since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy completely imploded during his White House meeting with Trump and Vance, and the fall-out continues. The Ukrainian president not only resisted Trump’s desire for a ceasefire, but he thought he could lecture Trump in the Oval Office. Instead, he got shown the door. What happened next was even more embarrassing—though not for Trump.

After getting kicked out of the White House, Zelenskyy scurried off to Europe, where he was welcomed with open arms—literally. Cameras captured UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer embracing Zelenskyy at 10 Downing Street in what looked like a staged photo op designed to contrast with the Oval Office disaster. Starmer pledged his "unwavering" support, promising to stand with Ukraine "for as long as it may take."

Good, they can fund the war to eternity if they want.

Meanwhile, European leaders gathered in London on Sunday for an emergency summit to craft their own peace plan now that Trump made it clear he's not writing blank checks anymore.

But it’s all a show. How can we tell? Well, within hours, European leaders started flooding social media with messages of "solidarity" for poor, mistreated Zelenskyy. How touching, right? Except there was just one tiny problem—they couldn't even be bothered to write their own messages!

At least five European officials posted the exact same canned message: "Your dignity honours the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President @ZelenskyyUa. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, MEP Manfred Weber, and European Council President António Costa all copy-pasted this same pathetic message. It was so obviously coordinated that social media users called it "kinda creepy" and wondered if "the EU has been bots this whole time."

The European response to the Trump-Zelenskyy blowup reveals everything wrong with their approach to this conflict. This isn’t genuine solidarity; it’s political theatrics. These leaders couldn’t even craft original messages, but we’re supposed to believe they care more about standing with Ukraine than sending a message to Trump?

Their coordinated messaging proves this is all political theater designed to oppose Trump rather than actually help Ukraine.