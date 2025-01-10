DeSantis Delivers Epic Media Takedown While Defending Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), never one to shy away from holding the media accountable, once again delivered a masterclass in exposing media bias during a press conference. In response to loaded questions about Donald Trump’s criticism of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) as wildfires ravage through Los Angeles, DeSantis turned the tables, highlighting the media’s double standards and tendency to politicize disasters when it suits their agenda.

When a reporter asked whether it was “appropriate” for Trump to criticize Newsom following the devastating California wildfires, DeSantis wasted no time exposing the question’s intent. “Is it appropriate for people in your industry to try to create division and to try to create narratives anytime these things happen?” DeSantis fired back. He didn’t mince words about the blatant hypocrisy: “You’re not as interested in doing that because Newsom is a [Democrat]. If Newsom was a Republican, you guys would have him nailed to the wall for what they’re doing over there.”

It’s classic DeSantis — calling out the media’s selective outrage. He pointed out that in Florida, his administration has grown accustomed to such politicization.

“We just assume in Florida, anytime something happens, it’s going to be politicized by the media," he said. "So you guys sitting in judgment of Donald Trump? I mean, excuse me, I think your track record of politicizing these things is very, very bad.”

The governor’s response didn’t stop there. When pressed on whether he agreed with Trump’s call for Newsom to resign, DeSantis brought up a stark example of media bias during his tenure.

“I remember when we had the Surfside tower collapse, I had people from The Washington Post trying to blame me for it immediately without having any facts or anything,” he said, recalling how journalists fabricated a narrative to attack him.

DeSantis masterfully pivoted the conversation to broader media patterns, noting how the media often use natural disasters as weapons to attack Republican leaders while sparing Democrats criticism if not outright defending them.

“When I got elected governor, I was meeting with some of the other Republican governors, and what they would say is, ‘Hey, if you have a natural disaster, just know media is coming at you.’” He added, “If that were a Republican mayor in L.A., I can only imagine what that would do.”

The governor further hammered home the lack of accountability for Democrat leaders, referencing the L.A. mayor’s apparent neglect in handling wildfire preparations: “She should have been there preparing and doing that. And yet I don’t see a lot of heat being directed in that thing. And so, you know, I just, I’d like to see some balance on how this is done.”

🚨 HOLY SH*T. Governor Ron DeSantis just absolutely torched this reporter and came to Trump's defense when they attacked Trump over the criticism of Gavin Newsom. This may be his best moment yet.



REPORTER: "Is it inappropriate to be criticizing [Newsom]-"



DESANTIS: "It's… pic.twitter.com/SEZWy1zGVS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 10, 2025

DeSantis didn’t just defend Trump — he laid bare the media’s selective focus and politicized narratives. His ability to school reporters while maintaining composure continues to showcase why he remains one of the most effective Republican leaders in the country.

Bravo, Governor!