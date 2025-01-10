This One Video Exposes Everything Wrong With DEI

As Los Angeles County battles what could become the most expensive wildfire in U.S. history, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) is drawing scrutiny — not just for its inability to contain the flames, but for its troubling focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at the height of the crisis. Tens of thousands of acres have burned, over 1,000 buildings have been destroyed, and there’s no containment in sight. And yet, amidst the disaster, LAFD Assistant Chief Kristine Larson found time to promote DEI during a Fox commercial break for 9-1-1, emphasizing the importance of firefighters “looking like” the communities they serve.

Los Angeles Fire Department Assistant Chief Kristine Larson says when people's houses are burning down, they want a firefighter to show up who looks like them. (Here's a hot take: maybe people just want someone to show up who will stop their house from burning down.)

“You want to see somebody that responds to your house, your emergency, whether it's a medical call or a fire call, that looks like you. It gives that person a little bit more ease knowing that somebody might understand their situation better,” Larson says in the commercial. Remarkably, she goes on: “‘Is she strong enough to do this?’ or ‘You couldn't carry my husband out of a fire,’ which, my response is: 'He got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire.'”

LAFD Assistant Chief Kristine Larson:



"Am I able to carry your husband out of a fire? He got himself in the wrong place." pic.twitter.com/BofTVr6dWP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 9, 2025

The video concludes with a message stating, “Only about 5% of working firefighters are women.”

Regardless of where you stand on the issue of diversity for diversity's sake, this video makes it clear that even the most ardent advocates of identity politics should reconsider where and when diversity for diversity’s sake is appropriate. In the midst of a life-threatening emergency, DEI policies represent a dangerous misallocation of resources and attention. Call me crazy, but when you’re facing a life-or-death situation, the last thing you care about is whether the person coming to your rescue is white or black, gay or straight—what matters is whether you’re in capable hands.

Larson’s dismissive response, suggesting that those who question such policies are responsible for putting themselves in harm’s way, is troubling. Imagine telling a woman who was raped that she shouldn’t have dressed so provocatively or should have kept a closer watch on her drink to ensure it wasn’t drugged. That’s essentially what Larson is arguing here.

This video is immensely insulting to the firefighting profession because real firefighters — not those who are DEI hires — repeatedly put themselves in harm’s way to save lives without blaming the victim.

Los Angeles fire crews have faced logistical issues that highlight the real-world consequences of prioritizing DEI over practical preparedness. Water shortages and high winds earlier this week grounded air support, allowing the wildfire to spread unchecked. These failures raise an uncomfortable question: LAFD’s focus on DEI initiatives most certainly diverted resources away from making sure the department was prepared for a large-scale disaster.

Is there any point in denying it after watching that commercial?

Without a doubt, the Los Angeles wildfires have exposed the dangerous consequences of placing political correctness above the real, pressing needs of public safety and emergency response. In a crisis like this, the priorities should be straightforward: competence, preparation, and the ability to respond effectively — none of which should be compromised for the sake of diversity quotas.