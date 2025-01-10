This One Video Exposes Everything Wrong With DEI

Matt Margolis | 11:12 AM on January 10, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

As Los Angeles County battles what could become the most expensive wildfire in U.S. history, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) is drawing scrutiny — not just for its inability to contain the flames, but for its troubling focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at the height of the crisis. Tens of thousands of acres have burned, over 1,000 buildings have been destroyed, and there’s no containment in sight. And yet, amidst the disaster, LAFD Assistant Chief Kristine Larson found time to promote DEI during a Fox commercial break for 9-1-1, emphasizing the importance of firefighters “looking like” the communities they serve.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Fire Department Assistant Chief Kristine Larson says when people's houses are burning down, they want a firefighter to show up who looks like them. (Here's a hot take: maybe people just want someone to show up who will stop their house from burning down.)

“You want to see somebody that responds to your house, your emergency, whether it's a medical call or a fire call, that looks like you. It gives that person a little bit more ease knowing that somebody might understand their situation better,” Larson says in the commercial. Remarkably, she goes on: “‘Is she strong enough to do this?’ or ‘You couldn't carry my husband out of a fire,’ which, my response is: 'He got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire.'”

The video concludes with a message stating, “Only about 5% of working firefighters are women.”

Regardless of where you stand on the issue of diversity for diversity's sake, this video makes it clear that even the most ardent advocates of identity politics should reconsider where and when diversity for diversity’s sake is appropriate. In the midst of a life-threatening emergency, DEI policies represent a dangerous misallocation of resources and attention. Call me crazy, but when you’re facing a life-or-death situation, the last thing you care about is whether the person coming to your rescue is white or black, gay or straight—what matters is whether you’re in capable hands. 

Advertisement

Related: As Los Angeles Burns, DeSantis Shows Leadership That Newsom Can’t Match

Larson’s dismissive response, suggesting that those who question such policies are responsible for putting themselves in harm’s way, is troubling. Imagine telling a woman who was raped that she shouldn’t have dressed so provocatively or should have kept a closer watch on her drink to ensure it wasn’t drugged. That’s essentially what Larson is arguing here.

This video is immensely insulting to the firefighting profession because real firefighters — not those who are DEI hires — repeatedly put themselves in harm’s way to save lives without blaming the victim. 

Los Angeles fire crews have faced logistical issues that highlight the real-world consequences of prioritizing DEI over practical preparedness. Water shortages and high winds earlier this week grounded air support, allowing the wildfire to spread unchecked. These failures raise an uncomfortable question: LAFD’s focus on DEI initiatives most certainly diverted resources away from making sure the department was prepared for a large-scale disaster. 

Is there any point in denying it after watching that commercial?

Without a doubt, the Los Angeles wildfires have exposed the dangerous consequences of placing political correctness above the real, pressing needs of public safety and emergency response. In a crisis like this, the priorities should be straightforward: competence, preparation, and the ability to respond effectively — none of which should be compromised for the sake of diversity quotas.

Advertisement
Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES WOKE DEI

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump Sentenced. What's Next? Chris Queen
The Morning Briefing: Biden Quick to Aid Lib California After Ignoring NC and FL Hurricane Victims Stephen Kruiser
Don't Be a B-A** Like Karen Victoria Taft
People Who Blame All Natural Disasters on Climate Change Should Be Clubbed Like Baby Seals Stephen Kruiser
Yikes: The Tense and Awkward Moments at Jimmy Carter's Funeral Matt Margolis
Angry L.A. Residents Tackle 'Homeless' Arsonist, Turn Him Over to Cops Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Dark Money PAC Rallies 17K Doctors to Denounce RFK Jr. HHS Nomination
I've Fought a Few Wildfires. I Have Some Thoughts on California.
How Wokeism Created the L.A. Wildfire Crisis
Advertisement