Matt Gaetz Breaks Silence on His Next Move After Resigning From Congress

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has been a controversial figure in Congress, but it looks like his time in the House is coming to an end. After President Trump nominated him for Attorney General, he promptly resigned from Congress to ensure that his seat could be filled quickly in a special election. However, this week, he withdrew his name from consideration.

Advertisement

Donald Trump quickly selected former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his new nominee, and many have been wondering what Gaetz will do next. Some argued that he resigned from the 118th Congress and could still be seated in the 119th Congress.

Gaetz has now addressed that speculation directly in an interview with Charlie Kirk. During the discussion, Gaetz opened up about his decision to leave Congress and what the future holds for him and his political career.

Gaetz, who has represented Florida’s 1st District since 2017, confirmed that he will not be a part of the 119th Congress. That said, despite stepping down from his congressional role, he emphasized that he would not be leaving the fight for conservative values. “I’m still going to be in the fight, but it’s going to be from a new perch,” Gaetz explained. “I do not intend to join the 119th Congress.”

After 14 years of public service, Gaetz, now 42, says he feels it’s time for a change. “I’ve got some other goals in life that I’m eager to pursue with my wife and my family,” he shared. While his supporters are disappointed that he won’t be continuing in Congress, Gaetz made it clear that his departure is not an end but a transition to new opportunities.

Advertisement

As for the future of his district, Gaetz expressed optimism. He noted that several qualified candidates are stepping up to take his place, and he is excited to see his district thrive under new leadership. “I’m actually excited to see Northwest Florida go to new heights and have great representation,” he told Kirk.

Gaetz also reflected on his time in office, citing Florida’s successful term limits law as part of his reasoning for stepping down. “In Florida, our voters got to vote on term limits for state government, and the campaign was ‘eight is enough.’ It seems like a pretty poetic time to allow that great new blood to come in,” he explained.

While he didn’t say exactly what he plans to do going forward, don’t expect him to disappear from the political scene altogether. He reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for President Trump and the conservative movement, whether in or out of office.

“Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere. I'm not taking off for, like, you know, a tropical excursion for the rest of my life. I am here to help save this country,” he said. “We need brilliant lawyers on the outside. We need tough congressmen and congresswomen on the inside. We need a leadership structure under President Trump that's going to allow for durability of our movement and the ability to continue this great realignment of our politics.”

Advertisement

Recommended: WATCH: AOC Humiliates Herself Blasting Capitol Bathroom Policy That Protects Women

“And so I'll play a part in that. I plan to be a big voice, but maybe not as an elected member of the government.” Gaetz said.