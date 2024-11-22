WATCH: AOC Humiliates Herself Blasting Capitol Bathroom Policy That Protects Women

This week, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced a new policy banning biological men from using women’s bathrooms in the U.S. Capitol. It was a huge victory for the safety, privacy, and dignity of women.

Advertisement

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), however, didn’t see it that way and fully embarrassed herself in an unhinged rant to reporters.

She accused Johnson and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who had introduced legislation to ban men from women’s spaces in the Capitol, of some truly bizarre motives regarding their stance.

To start, AOC dramatically claimed, “What Nancy Mace and what Speaker Johnson are doing are endangering all women and girls.” Endangering? Really? The policy simply ensures that biological men stay out of women’s bathrooms, is somehow putting every female in harm’s way? According to AOC, Johnson’s policy “inevitably results in” women and girls being “primed for assault.”

Umm, what?

Has forcing a man to use a men’s restroom ever endangered a woman or a girl? Nope. Has allowing men to use women’s bathrooms and locker rooms ever resulted in a woman or a young being victimized? Countless times.

Then came her wild speculation: “If you ask them ‘what is your plan on how to enforce this,’ they won’t come up with an answer.”

How dumb can you be? For years, men and women have had their segregated spaces without worrying about how to “enforce” it. It was only when the Democratic Party embraced radical gender theory that this became an issue.

AOC claimed without evidence that Republicans want some kind of security detail stationed outside of restrooms “to check their private parts in suspecting who is trans and who is cis.”

Advertisement

For our VIPs: The Real Issue Behind the Bathroom Debate Isn't Bathrooms



She goes on: “The idea that Nancy Mace wants little girls and women to drop trou in front of who, an investigator?” If that sounds absurd, it’s because it is. No one — not Johnson, not Mace, and certainly no one else — has proposed such a dystopian scenario. As I pointed out earlier, sex-segregated spaces have historically self-policed without issue until the Democratic Party increasingly aligned itself with the transgender agenda.

Yet AOC doubled down on this wild fantasy, calling it “disgusting.” What’s truly disgusting is how she twists a straightforward policy into something out of Orwellian fiction to score cheap political points.

Her rant continued, spiraling further into the ridiculous: “All it does is allow these Republicans to go around and bully any woman who isn’t wearing a skirt because they think she might not look woman enough.”

AOC really seemed obsessed with the idea of genital inspection and brought it up repeatedly. She is so desperate to paint Republicans as villains that she’s concocted a fantasy where protecting women’s spaces is a ploy to harass women. It’s as if she’s forgotten the actual policy in question — one that, as Johnson pointed out, “has always been, I guess, an unwritten policy, but now it’s in writing.”

To top it all off, AOC accused Mace of just wanting to raise money off this issue: “They’re doing this so that Nancy Mace can make a buck and send a text and fundraise off an email.”

Advertisement

This is especially rich coming from AOC, given that Mace is a survivor of sexual assault. We’ve all heard stories of “trans-identifying” males assaulting women and young girls in bathrooms and locker rooms or of men simply exploiting “trans-inclusive” bathroom policies to do the same. Yet AOC has the audacity to dismiss Mace’s legitimate concerns as nothing more than a fundraising scheme?

Rep. @AOC on Rep. Mace's transgender bathroom measure:



"They're doing this so that Nancy Mace can ... fundraise off an email. They're not doing this to protect people. They're endangering women, they're endangering girls of all kinds. And everybody should reject it. It's gross." pic.twitter.com/qxenQsQpQs — Kevin Frey (@KevinFreyTV) November 21, 2024

It's hard to understand why this is the hill that Democrats want to die on.