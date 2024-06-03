Fauci Admits That He ‘Made Up’ COVID Rules During Bombshell Testimony

According to bombshell testimony from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the architect of America’s COVID-19 response, he completely made up the six-foot social distancing rule and other policies under the guise of protecting Americans during the pandemic.

Fauci made the admission during a January interview, the transcript of which was released mere days before his planned public testimony scheduled for Monday.

House Republicans intend to subject Fauci to intense grilling regarding the efficacy of the COVID restrictions he imposed, which he now acknowledges did little to impede the virus's transmission.

According to the transcripts released by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Fauci lamely claimed that the six-foot social distancing rule “sort of just appeared” and couldn’t recall where it came from.

"Do you recall when discussions regarding, kind of, the at-least-a-6-foot threshold began?” a committee member asked Fauci.

"The 6-foot in the school?” he replied.

"Six-foot overall. I mean, 6-foot was applied at businesses—"

“Yeah."

“—it was applied in schools, it was applied here. At least how the messaging was applied was that 6-foot distancing was the distance that needed to be—"

"You know, I don't recall,” Fauci claimed. "It sort of just appeared. I don't recall, like, a discussion of whether it should be 5 or 6 or whatever. It was just that 6-foot is—"

"Did you see any studies that supported 6 feet?” he was then asked, according to the transcript.

"I was not aware of studies that — in fact, that would be a very difficult study to do,” Fauci said.

Fauci was similarly uncertain about the justification for masking children.

"Do you recall reviewing any studies or data supporting masking for children?” he was asked.

"You know, I might have, Mitch, but I don't recall specifically that I did,” Fauci told him. "I might have."

"Since the — there's been a lot of studies that have come out since the pandemic started, but specifically on this, there have been significant on kind of like the learning loss and speech and development issues that have been associated with particularly young children wearing masks while they're growing up. They can't see their teacher talk and can't learn how to form words,” the questioning continued. "Have you followed any of those studies?"

Fauci’s response was horrifying. "No. But I believe that there are a lot of conflicting studies too, that there are those that say, yes, there is an impact, and there are those that say there's not,” he claimed. "I still think that's up in the air."

Even though Fauci was the man behind censoring the lab leak theory, Fauci now believes it’s a real "possibility."

Further, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) told the counsel that he believes the lab leak theory—the idea that COVID began at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)—is a real 'possibility.' 'I think people have made conspiracy aspects from it,' he said, adding 'it could be a lab leak.' 'So I think that in and of itself isn't inherently a conspiracy theory, but some people spin off things from that that are kind of crazy.' His admission that COVID may have began at the WIV comes four years after he backed the publication of a paper which threw cold water on the lab leak theory called the 'Proximal Origin' paper.

Fauci and our health institutions acted contrary to scientific principles rather than following them, and his testimony earlier this year was an admission of that.