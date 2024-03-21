Supreme Court Deals Crushing Blow to Parental Rights

Earlier this week, the United States Supreme Court dismissed an appeal from the parents of a teenage boy who were stripped of custody rights by the state of Indiana for not affirming their son's self-proclaimed "gender identity” as a girl.

In 2021, state authorities initiated an investigation into the Cox family. While the state concedes there was never any abuse, Mary and Jeremy Cox refused to acknowledge their son by using the female name he chose for himself or using feminine pronouns, so the state essentially kidnapped the boy and placed him in a home with strangers willing to “affirm” his gender identity.

The boy was 16 years old when the state took him away from his parents and is now legally an adult. While the custody dispute is no longer at issue, the Cox family’s case was much bigger than their situation.

“With increasing frequency, governments run roughshod over parents’ religious beliefs on gender identity, including removing children from parents, favoring certain beliefs in divorce custody disputes, and preventing adoptions,” lawyers for the Coxes said in their appeal. “These cases are sure to proliferate.”

"We can't change the past, but we will continue to fight for a future where parents of faith can raise their children without fear of state officials knocking on their doors," the Coxes said in a statement following the Supreme Court’s denial of the case.

Unfortunately, the Supreme Court refused to take up the case at a time when the transgender cult is threatening parental rights. It is unconscionable that any state could take a child out of his or her home over the parents' refusal to “affirm” so-called “gender identity.”

It's an established fact that 90% of young people who identify as transgender but don’t transition will no longer identify as transgender once they reach adulthood. This is proof that the rush to declare them trans and start them down the irreversible path of puberty blockers and genital mutilation is morally wrong.

Across Europe, there is a growing acknowledgment of the harm associated with transitioning children, leading to a reduction in medical interventions for young people struggling with gender confusion. In July 2022, London's Tavistock Clinic, the sole transgender clinic in England, closed down over concerns that surgeries were taking place without adequate consideration for children's mental health.

Soon after, the UK's National Health Service (NHS) banned the use of puberty blockers in most cases and stopped recommending social transitioning for children. Earlier this month, the NHS implemented a total ban on puberty blockers.

This move echoes a broader shift. Finland, France, and Sweden have abandoned recommending gender transitioning for children. Instead, they chose to prioritize psychosocial support over administering potentially harmful drugs or engaging in body-altering procedures. The Norwegian Healthcare Investigation Board followed suit last year.

The transgender agenda is one of the biggest threats to parental rights today. In 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) signed a bill into law that allows minors to obtain transgender treatments or procedures without their parents’ consent or knowledge. Last year, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) signed a similar bill. This is state-sanctioned kidnapping based on the false pretext that gender transitions are medically necessary. The Supreme Court had an opportunity to stop this madness and balked.

Those who suffer from gender dysphoria need mental health care, not surgery, and PJ Media will continue to expose the assault on parental rights in the name of transgender rights. We will continue to tell the truth about the trans mob and everything else we report on, even at the risk of being censored, suppressed, and demonetized.

