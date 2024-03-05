Joe Biden Has a Creepy Fascination With ‘Young People’ and How They ‘Make Love'

According to a report from New York Magazine's Intelligencer, Joe Biden's aides are hard at work trying to combat the image that he is too old to be president by revealing more behind-the-scenes details that are supposed to make us all feel better about the fact that he doesn't seem to know where he is half the time.

"His staffers say Biden swears in private, chews out aides who aren’t performing up to standards, and is well versed in the details of complex regulatory issues. According to two accounts, Biden can also get a little spicy, in a Diamond Joe sort of way," reports New York Magazine's Matt Stieb.

Feel better? Are you now convinced that Biden is physically and mentally capable of being President of the United States? I guess that's what we're supposed to think.

Stieb cites a Washington Post story that revealed that when he took office, Biden was incredibly concerned with the sex lives of young people.

In the early months of his presidency, as the pandemic dragged on with its stifling restrictions, President Biden often delivered a favorite monologue to aides: He was worried about young people’s mental health, he said. High school seniors were missing prom and graduation. He wanted to know how college students went on dates. Specifically, Biden wondered how young people could “make love” under the circumstances, according to two aides who heard the president use that phrase multiple times during his first year in office. Biden’s fixation on loneliness among young people, the aides said, grew out of his near-daily conversations with his grandchildren.

And that's not supposed to be creepy?

Stieb saw nothing wrong with this, of course, noting, "His Woody Allen–esque phrasing aside, Biden might have been onto something: The 'sex recession' among youths was a noted phenomenon even before the pandemic, and, for many, the isolation of lockdown wasn’t exactly an aphrodisiac."

I thought Democrats wanted the government "out of the bedroom." I guess I'm just behind the times.

Stieb doubles down on the idea that this is completely normal by noting that Biden's bizarre desire to talk about sex goes back decades.

One gets the sense that Biden can’t really relate. In a famous interview he gave to Kitty Kelley in 1974, Biden rhapsodized about his deceased first wife, Neilia, proclaiming, “She had the best body of any woman I ever saw. She looks better than a Playboy bunny, doesn’t she?” and spoke of how he would “satisfy her in bed” during his first Senate campaign. And according to a new book on the changing role of the First Lady by New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers, Biden has joked to staffers that the key to a happy marriage is “good sex.”

It's hard to see how either the Washington Post or New York Magazine thought it was a good idea to bring this up. In fact, Biden has been photographed many times over the years being very handsy with young girls and women. Not only that, at least eight women have come forward to accuse Biden of inappropriate behavior. One of them, Tara Reade, accused him of sexual assault. Biden has also been recorded making inappropriate comments to young girls.

Are we seriously going to pretend that Biden's behavior is normal?