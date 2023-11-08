You Can’t Blame Trump for Tuesday. Here’s Why.

Matt Margolis | 4:10 PM on November 08, 2023
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

In the aftermath of any election that doesn’t go as hoped, many naturally look for something or someone to blame. I’ve already pointed out how the GOP’s abortion messaging has been a longstanding problem they need to work on, but of course, these things aren’t so simple that just one reason can explain unfavorable outcomes. 

It should come as no surprise that the GOP was grossly outspent in the Kentucky gubernatorial elections, the Virginia legislature elections, and on Ohio’s abortion amendment, amongst other races.

Few things motivate left-wing voters more than abortion, and it’s clear that the GOP didn’t pick up on the fact that when Democrats frame an election on the issue, they have to go all in and spend more money — particularly when it comes to getting out the vote. As General Flynn noted on X/Twitter, turnout in Democrat strongholds was higher than the state average in Kentucky. 

Another person who has been getting a lot of flak on social media is GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, whose record of not winning elections has come under intense scrutiny. Is it time for new leadership? I think it wouldn’t hurt.

There is certainly plenty of blame to go around, but one common scapegoat that many are pointing at on social is Donald Trump. I understand the desire to blame him. Many believe he’s too toxic, and he’s often blamed for the GOP’s lackluster performance in the 2022 midterms. But was he really responsible here? He handily won Kentucky in 2020; are we supposed to believe that his endorsement of Cameron contributed to Beshear’s victory? 

And what about Virginia? Yes, Republicans failed to deliver on giving Youngkin a majority in the legislature, but let’s not forget that Virginia has long been acknowledged to be a blue state, and the GOP winning a majority there was always going to be a steep, uphill battle. And, as Bonchie over at our sister site RedState notes, "Republicans showed a surprising level of strength despite falling short of taking the legislature.” In fact, "Republicans won every single seat in districts rated up to Biden +9."

Clearly, Trump wasn’t the issue. Abortion may have been a factor, and as Bonchie notes, recent redistricting may have been as well. But there was a glimmer of hope for Republicans that simply destroys the notion that Trump bears any blame for the outcome there, either. 

I have my concerns about Trump, but that doesn’t make it right to blame him just because of a need to find some scapegoat. The GOP’s problems with winning elections didn’t begin in the Trump era.  

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

