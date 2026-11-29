Voters across Taiwan went to the polls this weekend to cast their ballots in key local elections amid rising cross-strait tensions between it and the communist-ruled mainland. Taiwanese voters gave the opposition Kuomintang another four years in governing Taipei and ended its eight-year hold on the city of Taichung.

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Within hours of the November 28 vote, Beijing declared that neither result could change the island's future. Sooner or later, it said, Taiwan would come under Chinese Communist Party rule.

Zhang Han, a spokeswoman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said in a Nov. 29 statement that "mainstream public opinion" in Taiwan favored peace, development, and closer ties. Whatever the outcome of Taiwan's elections, she added, "the motherland must and will inevitably be reunified," according to Reuters. Zhang pledged to crack down on advocates of Taiwan's independence and oppose outside intervention. The People's Republic of China has never governed Taiwan, and Beijing has kept open the option of taking it by force.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council urged Beijing to respect voters' choices and open talks with their elected government on equal terms, without preconditions. Beijing refuses to speak to President Lai Ching-te, branding him a separatist. Lai says Taiwan's people have the right to decide their own future.

Weeks before the election, pollsters asked Taiwanese adults what future they wanted. In a survey commissioned by the council, just 1.8% favored unification as soon as possible. Another 4.5% wanted to keep the current arrangement for now and move toward unification later. The most popular answer, chosen by 39%, was to keep things as they are indefinitely. On a separate question, 86.2% agreed that Taiwan's 23 million people should decide the island's future.

National Chengchi University's Election Study Center conducted the telephone poll of 1,074 adults Nov. 12–16. The margin of error was about three percentage points. Asked about Beijing's proposed "one country, two systems" model for governing Taiwan, 83.2% opposed it.

The local election returns gave Lai's Democratic Progressive Party 10 city and county leadership posts, double its previous tally. In Taichung, Ho Hsin-chun beat the Kuomintang's Johnny Chiang by about 35,000 votes. The opposition Kuomintang held Taipei and neighboring New Taipei, picked up the offshore county of Penghu, and finished with 11 of the 22 posts.

In the capital, Taipei, Mayor Chiang Wan-an beat Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Puma Shen by roughly eight percentage points. Beijing had sanctioned Shen, a researcher who studies Chinese disinformation. Voters across Taiwan approved a referendum calling for the government to abandon its goal of a nuclear-free homeland.

Chinese military aircraft were crossing the Taiwan Strait's unofficial dividing line as election day approached. Taiwan's Defense Ministry recorded 33 Chinese military aircraft sorties, eight Chinese naval ships, and four other government vessels in the 24 hours ending at 6 AM on election day. Of those flights, the ministry said, 27 crossed the median line.

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Taiwan will elect a president again in early 2028. The Kuomintang favors closer ties with Beijing, and its chairwoman, Cheng Li-wun, met Chinese President Xi Jinping in April. She left open who would run for her party. Chiang, a possible contender, said he looked forward to spending the next four years as Taipei mayor. His party has reason to read the local results with care. The Kuomintang won 14 of the 22 local leadership races in 2022. In January 2024, voters elected Lai, giving his party a third straight presidential term.

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