Taiwan’s President Had a Son in America—China Allegedly Tracked Down His Home

A man came home near Seattle with his wife and child. A car was waiting nearby. Inside, federal investigators say, were people filming them for the Chinese government.

Advertisement

The target wasn’t a diplomat or intelligence officer; he was Lai Ting-yu, the son of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. The Justice Department says Wanying “Heather” Zhang, a 34-year-old Irvine, California, real estate agent, traveled to the Pacific Northwest in September 2025 and surveilled Lai’s family at the direction of Chinese officials.

From the DOJ:

“The complaint in this case lays bare a brazen plot directed by the Chinese government to conduct a covert surveillance mission on U.S. soil targeting close relatives of a Taiwanese government official,” said Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division. “Wanying Zhang’s arrest for allegedly acting as an unregistered agent of the Chinese government makes clear how far China’s authoritarian regime will go to advance its goals. However, this case also demonstrates the FBI’s unwavering commitment to defending the sovereignty of our democratic allies and combating all attempts by the Chinese government — and any foreign adversary — to conduct transnational repression within our borders.”

The allegation gets worse the deeper you go. Zhang allegedly traveled to China in June 2025, met with Chinese government officials, and later coordinated the Seattle trip with another person. Investigators say she messaged a Chinese official as she boarded the flight and sent a photograph of her boarding pass.

Once at home, the complaint says Zhang reported, “Saw him, young male, it’s the young one.” When the official asked her to join an audio call, she replied, “I am video-recording.” She also sent the license plate numbers of two vehicles parked outside the residence.

Neighboring security-camera footage allegedly captured Zhang and another person holding phones in a way investigators say suggested they were photographing or recording Lai, his wife, and their child. Messages recovered through a search warrant on Zhang’s iCloud account are also part of the government’s case.

Holt's affidavit claims Zhang booked a private room in Changsha, China, during a June 2025 trip, where she allegedly met the government official and received her surveillance mission. She later texted the official, "I can take care of this thing," according to the complaint. On Aug. 26, 2025, Zhang wrote: "I will be busy with work in L.A. this week. I will probably go to Seattle next week," and the official replied: "Ok. Thank you for your hard work," the complaint said. Zhang is a licensed California realtor with JC Pacific Capital Inc. Her Zillow profile says she has 130 sales and listings around Los Angeles and neighboring counties.

The FBI affidavit goes directly to the question hanging over the entire episode: why would Beijing care where the Taiwanese president’s son lives? An agent wrote that photographs and location information about close relatives could potentially give China leverage over Taiwan’s president during a future conflict.

Advertisement

This isn’t simply a theoretical concern. In February, a California political operative was sentenced to four years in federal prison after admitting he acted as an illegal Chinese agent. His conduct included sending Chinese officials real-time updates about then-Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her 2023 visit to Southern California. The latest allegations fit an already documented pattern of Beijing extending surveillance operations onto American soil.

American soil matters here as much as Taiwan does. Foreign intelligence services don’t get a free pass to stalk families, catalogue vehicles, or build pressure files simply because their ultimate target sits in another capital. If prosecutors prove this case, Washington should treat the conduct as an attack on U.S. sovereignty too.

Consider what Beijing allegedly valued. It was a military installation, secret document, or weapons program. It was a family, a house, cars in a driveway, and a wife and child arriving at home.

China has spent years applying military, diplomatic, economic, and political pressure against Taiwan. President Xi Jinping’s government claims the island as Chinese territory, while Taiwan’s elected government rejects Beijing’s authority over it. Washington doesn’t maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but it remains Taiwan’s most important security partner and arms supplier.

Advertisement

Taiwan’s presidential office called the alleged operation “transnational repression.” Beijing said it was unfamiliar with the case and rejected accusations of Chinese espionage as smears.

Zhang was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport before a planned flight to China. She faces one count of acting in the United States as an unregistered agent of a foreign government and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

But the national security question doesn’t wait for a verdict. If the allegations are true, Beijing reached across the Pacific, found the home of the Taiwanese president’s son, watched his family, recorded their movements, and sent the information back to Chinese officials.

Taiwan has spent decades worrying about what China might do across the Strait. This case raises a colder question for families connected to Taiwan’s leadership: what happens when Beijing decides the Strait is no boundary at all?

PJ Media’s writers don’t stop asking uncomfortable questions because powerful people would rather they disappear. Join PJ Media VIP today and save 60% with promo code FIGHT so we can keep digging into the stories others would rather leave alone.