Immigrant Brutality, WWIII, and a Failing Economy — How Is This Race Even Close?

This election, for which I've waited four grueling years, has some serious ramifications for me. If Trump wins, I will likely remain living where I do, spending equal time on Long Island and in Michigan. If Kamala wins, I will likely be moved to a "gated community" with 24/7 armed guard protection, if ya get my drift.

FACT-O-RAMA! Saying you are "in" Long Island instead of "on" will result in an avalanche of mockery by Jabronis, fueled by years of anger from perennially watching the Jets, Mets and Islanders suck.

Sure, sharing a cell with my friend Kruiser would be entertaining. He's hilarious, but we don't need to watch each other pass a motion in a 10-foot cell to have a good time.

NO JOKE-O-RAMA! Pig Brother is looking for any reason to demonetize PJ Media in the days before the election, and thus we have to be very careful about the words we use, up to and including verbage regarding ways to do one's easement.

My gut says Trump will win if there is no cheating (STOP LAUGHING). But I realize a fair election, like Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony Kruiser and I ride over the paywall in our podcast, Unwoke with Kevin and Kruiser, is what my thesaurus would describe as phantasmagoric.

The nation is on the brink of WWIII. The economy is in the brasco. Foreign gangs are taking over our big blue-toilet cities, many of which have been trashed by years of liberal policies. Crime is ravaging the nation, especially poor, black communities.

We the People struggle to make ends meet, as the Biden-Harris administration spends $150.7 billion of our tax dollars per year to keep illegal immigrants comfy in swanky hotels, well-fed, and with plenty of jingle-jangle in their pockets.

FACT-O-RAMA! American seniors, who have paid into Social Security their whole lives, receive an average of $21,402.60 per year. An illegal immigrant family of four hoovers $18,200 per year. When you factor in their free housing and free healthcare, the illegals are receiving better treatment, and YOU pay for it.

Underserved black communities, many of which have been poor for generations, are being ignored by Democrats who have turned their attention — and money — to people who shouldn't even be in the country.

M-I-C-O-RAMA! The Democrats and the military-industrial complex are ramping up WWIII. War is profitable; peace is not.

Trump gave us peace, lawfulness, and prosperity. The Democrats, using the 45 Goals of Communism, Rules For Radicals, and The Communist Manifesto as playbooks, have ripped up Trump's successes in four years.

Illegal immigrants are raping and murdering kids and women, like this animal who raped a 5-year-old on Long Island, in brutal numbers.

Despite everything you've just read, the presidential election is somehow a "dead heat." How is that possible?

I used to think the biggest problem in our nation was fake news, but that isn't correct. Fake news, like your blue-haired, razor-phobic harpy-in-law, is easy to ignore. It's the hunger of the Marxist-hypnotized quislings for more fake news that keeps the propaganda-industrial complex in business. Stupidity needs nourishment too.

Brainwashed Marxists run to 24-hour lie-factories like CNN and MSNBC to feed their inculcation. But how did they get that way?

Weak people are easily controlled, and who better to proselytize to than self-hating white squishes who need a reason to feel good about themselves? And what better way to do that than to tell them that Trump is a fascist and his supporters are Nazis. Who knew that the path to self-actualization is hatred and violence?

As a Jew, nothing is more offensive to me than hearing Kamala Harris compare her political opponent to Hitler simply because she disagrees with him. Hitler was responsible for the murder of six million Jews, whereas Trump has done everything to make Jews in America safer. The… pic.twitter.com/GyidDA4dYu — Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) October 23, 2024

The commies have also recruited poor people, "marginalized" groups, and various malcontents, as the Bolsheviks did more than a century ago in what would become the Soviet Union. Mao used the same tactics in China.

Your "niecphew" was taught by Marxists to hate zherself for being white and not poor, and the only way for a proper reckoning of the "racism" of those naughty, wooden-ship-era colonizers is to send the "bigots" of today's Republican Party into eternal annihilation.

SCHISMATIC CHURCH-O-RAMA! The communists tell their minions that Republicans and conservatives are "racist." The only way to show allegiance to the party of "diversity and inclusivity" is to viscerally hate patriots. The commies then use this hatred to validate violence against us. After all, beating the potato salad out of a "Nazi" is nothing less than noble, if not a duty to the commie street thugs.

The Operation Mockingbird media morons churn out lies and hatred to their myrmidons who, eager to believe they are sublime, suck down the disinformation to the point of their own self-destruction, which unbeknownst to the useful idiots, is the Marxists' end goal. The United States will no longer be a world superpower. We will be a part of the New World Order.

Imagine being such a stooge that you STILL tune into the news outlets that spewed these lies; pic.twitter.com/ADa3KRhO6s — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 10-11 am! (@KDJRadioShow) November 1, 2024

WAKE UP-O-RAMA! Tell your self-congratulating, white-dude-for-Harris-in-law that the BLM sign he proudly displays in his window will not deliver him from tyranny. No one escapes.

Under the threat of being called "racist," Europeans sat silently on their hands as millions of Muslim replacements were gavaged into their countries. The threat of being called a "bigot" was so successful that the UK police did nothing for almost two decades as "Asian grooming gangs," 85% of whom are Pakistani Muslims, raped thousands of British women with impunity.

A world-historical societal transformation is taking place before our very eyes, and yet few have taken notice. Britain, the erstwhile leader of the Western world and the foundation and source of English-speaking civilization, is in its last days as a free society, and will soon become an Islamic state. Yet despite the mountains of evidence that this transformation is taking place, many will still deny that it is happening at all. They may not even admit it when it overtakes them personally. —PJ Media's Robert Spencer

Today in the U.S., we are told we are "haters" if we don't welcome our replacements from the Southern border with open arms. We can be fired for merely discussing the rape and murder of women and kids attacked by illegal immigrants. To the leftist, using the phrase "illegal immigrant" is a sign of bigotry.

MAKE IT MAKE SENSE-O-RAMA! Due to the mainstream media's 24/7 inculcation of weak people, we now live in a nation where the "feelings" of a grown man wearing panties are more important than the exploding number of women and kids getting raped and murdered by our replacements.

With three days until Election Day, Kamala Harris is on the campaign trail telling her cult members that Trump wants to put harridan Liz Cheney in front of a firing squad, ironically, a move progressives would have welcomed 10 years ago. This is obviously a lie, but to the mesmerized, it's more food for the hate machines in their hollow heads.

To answer the question I asked in the headline, "Immigrant Brutality, WWIII, and a Failing Economy, How Is This Race Even Close?" I have the answer: never underestimate weak people, for they will happily ingest the lies necessary to not be called a "racist," even though it will lead to their own extinction and the end of our sovereign nation.

To quote Robert Spencer's aforementioned story about why the UK weakly accepts the Muslim rape epidemic:

As Britain moves inexorably toward becoming an Islamic republic, you can write the epitaph for the once-great nation that assembled an empire on which the sun never set: At least we weren’t racist.

Whether or not we are to be the next Western nation to self-immolate at the feet of "woke" communism comes down to the 2024 election.

It doesn't have to be this way. You can save your daughters from the fate of the women and girls in Europe. Vote like your nation, your future, and your family are at stake. Pssst, they are.

FACT-O-RAMA! if nothing else, please vote a straight Republican ticket so that Kruiser and I don't have to go to jail and spend the rest of our lives watching each other drop the property value.

What have we learned?

The Democratic Party wants to enslave us into the New World Order, and it's using the mainstream media to trick us into obeisance. Lickspittle Americans will happily jump on board to avoid being called a "racist."

Voting for liberty is just the beginning. The election isn't the end of the fight; it's just the beginning.

We need to keep the Constitution intact, and that starts with the First Amendment.

As I mentioned, Pig Brother has put a bullseye on PJ Media. FIGHT BACK.

I will look for you on the political battlefield or in the gulag. Vote wisely.