7 Examples of Democrat Tyranny Since Gropey Joe Took Office

There are a few news stories out now that, in earlier times, would have been considered "bombshells," "blockbusters," or any other eye-catching phrase to make you drop a quarter into a newspaper machine.

But the reptilian globalists know their history. We the People are getting the "bread and circuses" routine made famous by the Roman poet Juvenal: While our government does the will of the globalist pinkos, they keep us occupied with enough entertainment and food to please us. Why revolt? The pantry is full and October means baseball, football, hockey, and basketball. For those not into sports, the Operation Mockingbird media mudpuppies ply us with "news" meant to separate us and keep us bickering, typically something about which restrooms mentally ill dudettes in pantyhose will relieve themselves.

FACT-O-RAMA! Supposed trans victimhood is a good way to keep Americans fighting. Just for fun, I searched "Newsweek transgender" and WHAMO! Looky what I found, from just three days ago: "How Trans Voters Could Be Excluded From the Election." And from yesterday, the story of a man who pretends to be a chick and proceeds to beat the potato salad out of real women as an MMA fighter— compliments of one of the CIA's most devoted Pravda press outlets, Newsweek.

Newsweek didn't seem to have space to report about the transamabob who will likely go free for exposing "her penis" to real women because that charge only applies to men, and this dude swears he is a woman. I wish I were kidding.

Newsweek also "forgot" to mention the sickening number of trans lads convicted of sex crimes, frequently against kids.

For those libs concerned that a handful of trannies who might not have proper ID to vote, fear not. Check this out.

1. Arizona Supreme Court rules that 98,000 people without confirmed citizenship docs can still vote in state races

Due to a pesky "error," the Arizona Supreme Court has just permitted almost 100,000 voters who did not prove citizenship—way more than enough to swing an election—to vote in state and local elections.

Meanwhile, Michigan's scorching commie secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, is fighting to keep dead Michiganders on the voter rolls.

A lawsuit against Benson alleges that 53 of the Great Lake State's 83 counties have more registered voters than people old enough to vote.

FACT-O-RAMA! One month before the 2020 election, Benson declared that election clerks would not verify signatures on absentee ballots. A judge clown-slapped Benson and ruled this maneuver invalid but not until well after Biden was in the White House.

2. Michigan's Governor "Stretchn" Gretchen Whitmer signed a law clamping down on "frivolous" ballot recounts

Let's cut out the middleman and hand Michigan to Kamala right now.

The news apparatchiks have a way of burying a story, even one as big as this:

3. Biden family and associates made $27M from foreign business after boosts from Joe Biden: Impeachment report

According to the Oversight Committee, the First worst family and their myrmidons hoovered over $27 million from nations across the globe, including China, and yet somehow people seem to have missed this. Oddly, I searched Newsweek for the story and they seemed to have missed this one, too.

FACT-O-RAMA! Hunter Biden pled guilty to three felony tax evasion charges and six misdemeanors from the money he scooped up for the Biden family. He was also convicted on three felony charges for buying a gun while being addicted to the Devil's dandruff.

Here are more fun-filled facts about the state of our nation:

4. Leftists are whining that porn is being banned from schools

Meanwhile, Gavin "Gecko" Newsome has made posting politically-themed AI memes, even parodies, illegal.

5. The Biden-Harris administration colluded with social media outlets

They censored or banned people who dared question the origins of COVID and the efficacy of masks, ivermectin, and the COVID clot shot.

Who knows someone who died of COVID-19?



Ivermectin was approved for human use in 1987.



And yes, it works well against COVID. This is from the NIH

"Conclusions:

Meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of ivermectin in COVID-19 have found large,… — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 10-11 am! (@KDJRadioShow) August 27, 2024

6. Former San Diego Customs and Border Patrol chief Aaron Heitke testified that the Biden administration told him to lie and conceal the explosive number of terrorists crossing the border

The same border that Alejandro Mayorkas testified in November 2022 was closed.

7. As the number of terrorists coming across the border continues to rise, the FBI has been targeting Catholics.

FACT-O-RAMA! Islamic wackos — not Catholics — are pouring over the Southern border. Some have plans to kill President Trump.

The audience laughed at Kamala when she told Don Lemon that she thinks t*rrorists and people on death row should have the right to vote...



This is why they avoided a primary... she's a joke.pic.twitter.com/b6pZLqJO2p — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 20, 2024

This list only scratches the surface of the Biden-Harris tyranny we have endured for nearly four years.

As we say in showbiz, Joe Biden was just the warm-up act, and Kamala is the headliner.

Here is a sneak preview of what you can expect if Kamala wins:

Kamala vows to barge into your home and take your legally owned guns.



This isn’t a rumor. This is from her mouth. pic.twitter.com/MsC5O08bu5 — American Woman 🇺🇸 (@1True_American_) September 18, 2024

