Bolton Pleads Guilty

Greetings! Today is Friday, June 5, 2026.

Today is National Donut Day, National Gingerbread Day, National Hot Air Balloon Day, and it's also National Ketchup Day, prompting the question: What's the difference between plain ketchup and FANCY ketchup? And whatever happened to catsup?

Advertisement

Today In History:

1661: Isaac Newton is admitted as a student to Trinity College, Cambridge.

1833: English mathematician and future first computer programmer Ada Lovelace meets fellow mathematician and inventor Charles Babbage.

1851: Anti-slavery novel "Uncle Tom's Cabin" by Harriet Beecher Stowe first published in serial form in The National Era.

1872: Republican National Convention meets in Philadelphia.

1888: Democrats nominate Grover Cleveland for president.

1916: Louis Brandeis is sworn in as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

1937: Henry Ford initiates a 32-hour work week.

1940: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company exhibits a synthetic rubber tire in Akron, Ohio.

1944: After receiving favorable weather reports, General Eisenhower decides to proceed with the D-Day invasion on June 6.

1956: The Milton Berle Show last airs on NBC.

1964: Rolling Stones' first U.S. concert tour (with Bobby Goldsboro & Bobby Vee) debuts in San Bernardino, Calif.

1968: Palestinian Sirhan Sirhan assassinates Robert F. Kennedy, shooting him three times and wounding five others at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Kennedy dies the next day.

Birthdays today include: Pat Garrett, American Western lawman; Pancho Villa, Mexican revolutionary general and guerrilla leader; William Boyd, film actor, cowboy hero (Hopalong Cassidy); Stan Jones, songwriter, actor, and singer; Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots; Ronnie Dyson, soul singer; and Ellen Foley, pop singer and actress.

Advertisement

If today's your day, too, have a great one.

* * *

I wrote about feds raiding John Bolton’s home last August, apparently over classified documents. Matt Margolis reported a couple of days ago:

John Bolton is headed to federal court to plead guilty to one count of retaining classified information under a deal with the Justice Department. Under the deal, he could avoid prison time, according to the Associated Press.

The AP piece says in part:

The deal would resolve a criminal case filed in October that charged Bolton with 18 counts of either retaining or disseminating classified information, including diary-like notes from his time in government that officials say he shared with his family members as he was preparing a memoir about his time in office. Under the agreement, Bolton would also face a $2.25 million fine, said the person, who insisted on anonymity to discuss a deal that had not been made public. Any prison sentence would be capped at five years, but the agreement allows for him to avoid time behind bars, though the punishment will ultimately be up to a judge.

There seems to be a bit of an issue with a timely prosecution here. It’s been 10 months, more or less, since this joyride started. Actually, it’s been a bit longer since we learned that Biden’s DOJ shut down the Bolton investigation — the same Biden DOJ that started it in the first place.

Advertisement

Here’s the video I ran at the time:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Matt mentioned at the time a point that bears repeating:

What makes this particularly rich is the timing and the player involved. Bolton, who made a career out of positioning himself as the principled conservative willing to stand up to Trump, now finds himself facing potential Espionage Act violations. The same man who positioned himself as a paragon of national security virtue apparently kept classified materials in his office decades after leaving government service.

He went on to remark:

Democrats and their media allies spent years screaming about Donald Trump’s document handling, stayed completely silent when Joe Biden had classified files in his garage, and now, predictably, aren’t losing any sleep over authorities catching one of their favorite anti-Trump Republicans with classified materials

The probe centers on classified emails Bolton sent through a non-government email system — emails that a foreign adversary intercepted. That's right: spies from another country caught Bolton doing what he was doing before the U.S. government did. That embarrassing revelation is what forced investigators to reopen the case and, apparently, is also the reason Biden’s DOJ shut it down.

Advertisement

So to recap: Bolton ran classified material to his co-author and family members, through an unsecured AOL account, to among other people, family and the people aiding him with the book he was writing. He got hacked by foreign intelligence, specifically, Iran, and that's what blew the lid off.

No bathroom server, but give him points for creativity. AOL? I have a Compaq DOS 3.31 machine with better security. And no, Trump didn't drive this reopening. Don't take my word for it — the New York Times said so.

Hillary Clinton was unavailable for comment.

The cherry on top: Bolton's lawyer is none other than Abe Lowell — the same man who, until very recently, was Hunter Biden's defense attorney. You can’t make up this kind of linkage.

So now that brings us up to yesterday, where we see from Just The News:

Former national security advisor John Bolton will plead guilty to retaining classified information, Fox News reported, citing "two sources." The FBI searched Bolton's home in August of last year. The investigation began during the Biden administration, though it was reportedly not pursued with vigor until FBI Director Kash Patel assumed his post. Bolton previously served under President Donald Trump in his first term, until his firing over significant differences in foreign policy. He has since become a prominent critic of the administration.

Advertisement

He's taking this path for one simple reason: he got caught red-handed.

For years, Bolton served as the Establishment GOP's favorite Deep State mascot and, not coincidentally, the Left's preferred Republican voice on foreign policy. He built an entire brand around that role. Now that same devotion has landed him squarely in legal jeopardy. In his Captain-Ahab-like obsessive crusade to kneecap President Trump, Bolton finally stepped over a line he couldn't talk his way around.

Years ago, I praised Bolton. I respected his actions and valued many of his insights. Apparently, though, he kept some less flattering qualities tucked beneath the mustache: pettiness, vindictiveness, and a remarkable talent for contradicting himself. Arrogance always came naturally to him, but combine that arrogance with a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and you get a spectacularly destructive mix. Add shameless self-promotion to the list.

Normally, a little ego and self-promotion don't bother me. Politics practically runs on ego. Heck, I wouldn't be a writer without at least some ego driving that ability. But Bolton didn't stop at promoting himself. He torched his own credibility for one last payday. That's where the problem starts.

At one point, Bolton actually possessed enough common sense to call the impeachment circus exactly what it was: a witch hunt. Then, Trump fired him. Funny how quickly principles evaporate when wounded pride enters the room. Suddenly, Bolton transformed from a critic of the witch hunt against Trump and MAGA into one of its star witnesses. Why? Revenge. Pure and simple.

Advertisement

Oddly enough, the leftist press blamed Trump for being vengeful, saying it was the only reason Mr. Mustache got canned. What they left out of that assessment was that the investigation was started under the Biden DOJ, which mysteriously dropped the investigation. Nothing to see here, Citizen.

The ever-arrogant, ever-vindictive Bolton decided to settle scores with a tell-all book. Unfortunately for him, he apparently needed classified material he'd stored illegally at home to give that book some bite. That decision now gives him far better odds of seeing a prison cell than a cable news green room.

Like the rest of the RINO crowd, Bolton will undoubtedly market himself as a "principled conservative." I'm sure the MSNOW folks — likely his last viable employment option — will happily embrace the rebranding effort. After all, the press loves a Republican willing to attack other Republicans.

I've long suspected Bolton as the source of at least some of the classified leaks that plagued both the Bush 43 White House and the Trump 45 White House as well. When that theory surfaced during Trump's first term, I dismissed it. Doing so gets a lot harder now. He had the motive. He had access. And recent events certainly don't strengthen his defense.

Of course, given the depth of the plea bargaining already underway, nobody should hold their breath waiting for full accountability. We probably won't see him answer for every questionable act. Frankly, I have my doubts we'll ever see him serve a day of the jail time he so richly deserves. As Matt points out, the judge holds the final say.

Advertisement

Still, the lesson remains the same: Mix arrogance with Trump Derangement Syndrome, and eventually reality sends the bill.

Thought for the Day: You, too, can help Transgender Ukrainians fight against Climate Change.

VIP members: Hit the heart and let's hear your thoughts in the comments. We love to hear them.

Farewell! I wish you all the best. Even you. Yes, you know who you are. See you on the morrow.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.