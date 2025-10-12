The One Thing the Shutdown Hasn't Affected Is the Bolton Indictment

What day of the government shutdown is it? I forget.

Frankly, though, I find myself not worried about it, because these things never last long. Government shutdowns show us peons that life goes on even without an over-large and over-powerful government. Can’t have too many folks recognizing that. Might affect the next election outcome.



For whatever this is worth, based on the sounds I’m getting on the wire from D.C., I’d say we’re still on track for my earlier prediction of a federal government restart on or after October 19.



Recommended: The Question That Ends the Blame Game Over the Schumer Shutdown



Honestly, I won't be shocked if it ends sooner or later than that, but everything I'm seeing meshes with that date being the target. It's also becoming increasingly obvious that the whole mess is being dragged out this far by Chuck Schumer, who, it seems, is trying to fight off a challenge to his seat by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. So all these folks are losing their jobs and their paychecks so Schumer can keep his?



Yeah, that sounds about right.



The government shrinking with the firings during the shutdown does bring to mind a question: I wonder if all the newly unemployed federal workers realize that ICE is hiring. It's probably a more stable position than learning to code, at least for now.

Advertisement

I do notice that the shutdown seemingly hasn’t affected the prosecution of John Bolton, who RedState’s Nick Arama says could be charged this week:

According to the MSNBC report, a grand jury has been hearing evidence ”“for several weeks” related to the handling of classified documents, and the case recently sped up.

I guess that shouldn’t surprise anyone, following the raid we all saw last August. Nick points out that an investigation of Bolton was shut down under Biden.Interesting, because I keep hearing that it was also started under Biden. From that combination of reports, one might assume the Democrats found out they had a lot to lose if that investigation exposed Bolton, because it likely would expose a lot of their own. Now, however, that corrupt-Democrat safety net has been removed, and Bolton should be worried that the DOJ may have had a surveillance camera hidden in his mountainous mustache.It also seems to me that his silence following that raid is rather telling.That's particularly true when you consider all the noise he was making (over the nominations of the very folks who are now running the DOJ and its investigation of him) when he was still running his mouth to the leftist media last January:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Advertisement

On August 22, federal agents raided Bolton’s Washington office and his Bethesda residence, walking away with a treasure trove of classified documents marked “secret,” “confidential,” and other sensitive designations. According to court filings, the materials reportedly span Bolton’s lengthy government career, including his time during the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations from 1998 to 2006, covering everything from weapons of mass destruction intelligence to strategic communications and United Nations mission documents.

It seems to me rather obvious, based on those comments, that even then he knew he was in deep do-do. This is clearly a fear/flight response.Matt Margolis has some details in his piece from late September about what the DOJ found there:

Sounds pretty serious to me. Like maybe 30 years kind of serious. Matt speaks for my thought here when he says:

What makes this particularly rich is the timing and the player involved. Bolton, who made a career out of positioning himself as the principled conservative willing to stand up to Trump, now finds himself facing potential Espionage Act violations. The same man who positioned himself as a paragon of national security virtue apparently kept classified materials in his office decades after leaving government service.

That also might just explain the left’s comparative silence on this one. As Matt says:



Democrats and their media allies spent years screaming about Donald Trump’s document handling, stayed completely silent when Joe Biden had classified files in his garage, and now, predictably, aren’t losing any sleep over authorities catching one of their favorite anti-Trump Republicans with classified materials.

Advertisement

That’s not stopped the leftist press from trying to link Bolton to Trump by means of clever wording: "BREAKING: Trump targets former NSA John Bolton in retribution push, per MSNBC."

That headline is from yesterday.



It’s amazing to me that they’re still pushing this, after the Democrat Party House Organ… sorry, the New York Times of all places, reported the day after the raid that the investigation was actually started under Joe Biden. Of particular note, the probe involves emails containing classified information sent via a non-government email system, which were reportedly intercepted by what some sources describe as an “adversarial government.” Apparently, it was that revelation from this as-yet-unnamed government that led to the investigation being reopened.



In other words, Bolton got caught using an unsecured server (no, not one installed in his bathroom), and his account got hacked by spies from another country. The reopening of that investigation had nothing to do with Trump. That’s not me talking; that’s the New York Times.

Hillary Clinton was unavailable for comment.



Particularly amusing is that Bolton’s mouthpiece is none other than Abe Lowell, who until just recently was representing Hunter Biden.



Stock up on the popcorn, kids. Uncle Eric gets the feeling that there's going to be more than Bolton involved in this one before we're through.

The government is still closed, thanks to Chuck Schumer and radical Democrats who put illegals ahead of Americans. They own this disaster. But YOU can take advantage of it! Stay informed—join today with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off VIP membership.