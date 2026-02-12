Backfire: Espstein Files Hitting Everyone Except The Left's Original Target

Good morning, dear reader. Glad you're here. Breathe in hope, exhale doubt – today is yours to conquer. Today is Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. It is National Plum Pudding Day, or so Alexa tells me.

Advertisement

Today in history:

1795: First US state university opens, the University of North Carolina, in Chapel Hill.

1840: Housatonic Railroad opens, from Bridgeport, Conn., north to the Massachusetts state line.

1879: First artificial ice rink in North America at Madison Square Garden, New York City.

1914: Dedication ceremony for the about-to-be-constructed Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

1924: George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" premieres at the influential concert "Experiment in Modern Music" held by Paul Whiteman and his orchestra at Aeolian Hall, New York City.

1955: McGuire Sisters' "Sincerely" single goes to #1 and stays there for 10 weeks.

1964: The Beatles’ first New York City concerts include two shows at Carnegie Hall.

1984: Cale Yarborough becomes the first Daytona 500 qualifier above 200 MPH

Birthdays today Include: Peter Cooper, inventor of the steam locomotive, President Abraham Lincoln, Charles Darwin, Vaudeville's Joe Howard, who wrote “Hello My Baby,” Louis Renault, Gen. Omar Bradley, Ted Mack of his Original Amateur Hour, "Tex" Beneke of the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Lorne Greene, Joe Garagiola, Sen. Arlen Specter, Ray Manzarek of The Doors) Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, Michael McDonald, Arsenio Hall, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Christina Ricci.

* * *

I suggested about a year ago that the Jeffrey Epstein Files were going to backfire on the Democrats. As it turns out, while that was true, I seem to have underestimated the number of other players around the world that would be caught up in the revelations. As an example, currently in the headlines, I've been watching with some interest the impending demolition of Kier Starmer's Labour government in the UK. PJ Media's Dave Manney wrote a few days ago about the issues surrounding Starmer.

Advertisement

The foul odor of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes sticks like sewage to anybody who got too close. That human piece of garbage trafficked and abused young girls for years, hiding behind wealth and connections. Now, his rotten legacy has splattered all over British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government. Standing in the center is Lord Peter Mandelson, Starmer's pick for U.S. ambassador, a man whose ties to Epstein scream unforgivable judgment. These aren't minor slips of association; they're shameful links to evil that taint everyone involved, including a leader who should've known better

I suggested back in October of last year that Starmer was unlikely to be removed from office. That prediction has now been shown to be overly optimistic from Starmer's point of view. Even the Australians seem to have caught onto this:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Don't discount the other scandals listed in the above interview. The whole of the EU is now watching the Epstein files' impact, as one by one, leftists worldwide are implicated by what those documents reveal.

Manney says correctly, "In politics, the stench of scandal like Epstein's doesn't fade; it festers until somebody cleans house."

That's clearly happening. The thing is that it's not just Epstein that has the world-wide left exposed, that's causing them problems. It's basically the unrestricted immigration policies that have been implemented in Europe. That's an anger that predates Epstein. I said in that piece last October:

Advertisement

The common cry from the UK voters is concern over immigration policies and their obvious connection to crime and other costs, both social and financial. Sound familiar? It should. The UK is far from alone in this. All across western Europe, as well as the U.S., people are angry at their governments' seeming lack of concern about what their policies are doing to the countries and cultures they swore to support when they took office.

As an example, observe our Matt Margolis, who wrote last September:

The NHS has once again landed in controversy, this time for publishing guidance that actually downplays the health risks of incest. You can’t make this up. The system is collapsing, and its leadership is busy pushing woke absurdities.



[...] Last week, NHS England published guidance that downplays the health risks of first-cousin marriage while suggesting that the practice actually comes with “stronger extended family support systems and economic advantages.” The document, which the NHS England Genomics Education Programme released, sparked an immediate backlash from critics. How is it possible that the NHS would take such a stand? Is it bending over backwards to avoid offending Britain’s growing Muslim population, in which such marriages are culturally common and permitted under Islamic law? Instead of sounding like a clear-eyed medical authority, the guidance reads more like pandering to political sensitivities at the expense of public health.

Advertisement

To say nothing about a complete alteration of the cultural damage done. Gee, I can't IMAGINE why this might be unpopular. The similarity between that situation and what was happening under Obama/Biden, and the reaction of the voters both in the EU and the United States, is remarkable.

Now, understand that all of that was prior to Epstein being front and center in the EU. With that shift of attention, the calls for removing the left from governments worldwide are going to do nothing but get louder, more powerful, and more effective.

The attempt to take Donald Trump out of the picture politically and MAGA with it has blossomed into something that the left never envisioned in their wildest nightmares. Not only has the release of those flies not done what the left has been saying they would do, but actors on the left are also being taken out with numbers that surprise even the most jaundiced of observers. And it adds to the discontent among the voters all over the West. I have no doubt there's going to be a lot of power shifting to the right in all of those governments. This, in turn, explains the ever-increasing violence from the left, of which Minneapolis is only a fraction. Ever see a cornered raccoon fight?

The connection I admit I didn't foresee is becoming more obvious. The people pushing the Epstein files as the cure for what they consider the disease of MAGA, AND who have been pushing unrestricted immigration from countries and cultures that hate us, are now the ones most exposed in the release of those files, while Trump is not.

Advertisement

My, you can almost hear the crests falling.

Thought of the day: Smile! It confuses them.

Your comments are always welcome. See you tomorrow.

Always entertaining and thought-provoking, always informative — that's PJ Media. Being informed is a crucial advantage. We can help — become a PJ Media VIP member. Not only do you support the reporters and writers who support YOU, but you also get 60% off the regular price by going to this link and using the promo code FIGHT.