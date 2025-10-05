It's Time to Close the Gates

According to Eliot Wilson at The Hill:

Sir Keir Starmer has been prime minister of the United Kingdom for less than 15 months. Yet he has the air of a beleaguered and embattled leader: His net favorability rating is currently minus-50 — yes, you read that right — and he is one of the democratic world’s most unpopular leaders with his own voters.

Wilson goes on to give a technical analysis of how and why Starmer’s Labour Party is unlikely to get pushed out of power prior to the scheduled election in 2029, suggesting that the last time a Labour PM was tossed in that manner was in 1922. Wilson seems convinced Starmer isn’t in danger of being pink slipped by the voters. I’m not.

The damage that Starmer has done to Labour would have been unimaginable just a few short months ago. Starmer has only been in office some 15 months, yet his approval numbers have moved from a grudging knee-jerk approval, where people vote for the party they’ve always voted for on that strength alone, to being just slightly less popular than Chlamydia. Regardless of what you do, once you reach that point, you are not going to overcome it.

This has resulted in Starmer becoming increasingly paranoid of late, leading to an historic outburst in Parliament (where he got physically tossed out the other day) and his wildly inappropriate comments about the King. Those events have not helped Labour and certainly have not helped Starmer himself.

I suggest that all of Starmer's fear is rooted squarely in the immigration policies Labour has pursued, which have resulted in an increase in crime and friction between refugees and longtime British citizens. The cultural costs are enormous. The best description is cultural suicide, and the British people know it. The mask is off, and increasingly, Labor in general—and Starmer in particular—can’t hide it anymore.

Oliver Harvey, of The Sun, for example, suggests that Labour is polling very low in Wales, which has solidly supported the party for over 100 years. Writing from Wales, he says:

Folk here didn’t just vote Labour, it was part of their identity.Strolling beside Caerphilly’s ­stunning castle, teacher Andrew O’Shea, 65, tells me: “I grew up in this town as a Labour supporter.



“They were the party for the working class but now they’ve lost themselves. Starmer is out of his depth.”



Like many in the Valleys, the ­former publican says he will switch his vote to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

“I want somebody to take control of the borders,” he insists. “Like ­thousands in this town I’m going to ­protest-vote Reform because we’re tired of Labour getting it so wrong.”



Insisting that taxes are too high and that the cost of living is “shocking”, Andrew added: “Labour needs a wake-up call.”

Taxes, cost of living, borders, and crime are the issues leading to what is, at the moment, a quiet revolt. That revolt got a bit louder after the attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur, perpetrated by a British citizen of Syrian descent.



The common cry from the UK voters is concern over immigration policies and their obvious connection to crime and other costs, both social and financial. Sound familiar?

It should.

The UK is far from alone in this. All across western Europe, as well as the U.S., people are angry at their governments' seeming lack of concern about what their policies are doing to the countries and cultures they swore to support when they took office.

Let’s take Germany as another example. Today, some 3.5 million refugees live in Germany (at least those are the ones they know about). Back in 2015, Angela Merkel was being hailed as a hero for being moral and kind to the refugees. “We can do this” was the challenge she issued to the German people. The vast majority of refugees were from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq. The realities didn’t even come close to the hopes Merkel offered. In some areas of the country, the number of refugees has nearly tripled. Housing issues, an increase in crime, and refugees' demands that Germans change their cultural values to mesh with theirs have led to about 70% of those polled now saying they want fewer refugees.



France, too, finds itself in a similar situation. The numbers speak loudly of a French government that has totally lost control of its borders. The RAIR Foundation, as of this morning, reports:

The numbers are in, and they are worse than expected—immigration to France in 2024 exceeded all forecasts, once again proving that the French government has lost control of its borders. The latest data from the Ministry of the Interior reveals that while expulsions have increased, they are a mere drop in the ocean compared to the tidal wave of incoming foreigners.



336,700 new first-time residence permits were granted in 2024, bringing the total number of legal immigrants with residence permits in France to 4.3 million. And those are just the legal ones. Meanwhile, a paltry 21,601 expulsions took place despite a supposed 26.7% increase from the previous year. In other words, for every foreigner expelled, 15 new arrivals were granted legal status.



This is not “immigration control.” It is national suicide.



Of the 336,700 residence permits, the top recipients came from the Maghreb—a region whose cultural values and societal norms are often at direct odds with French identity and Western civilization. Over 100,000 student and family visas were granted, further entrenching mass demographic replacement under the guise of education and family reunification. Meanwhile, so-called “economic migration” and “humanitarian reasons” accounted for another 110,600 permits.



At the same time, over 31,000 people were handed French citizenship—a permanent transformation that cannot be undone, while only 21,000 foreigners were expelled. In short, France is giving away its national identity faster than it can remove those who do not belong.

Other European countries’ numbers are quite similar. The citizens of these countries are screaming for the influx to stop. As RAIR says:

The situation in France should serve as a warning to every Western nation: if you do not close your borders, enforce strict deportation measures, and prioritize your own citizens, you will be replaced.



The numbers speak for themselves. The time for half-measures is over. France must choose national survival or national suicide.

The entire Western world is being overrun. It’s time to close the gates

