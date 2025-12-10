Faith All Over the Place, Episode 22: The Annual Trashing of Secular Holiday Music

Chris Queen | 4:30 PM on December 10, 2025
Townhall Media

'Tis the season, and on this week's episode of Faith All Over the Place, we decided to talk about Christmas music. My friend and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, loathes secular Christmas music, and I don't like much of it, either. So we decided to dunk on these bad Christmas songs and share some of our favorite music from the season.

Advertisement

We've written about Christmas music quite a bit. Here are Kruiser's contributions:

Kruiser's Worst Week Ever: The 10 Most Hideous Secular Christmas Songs

These 15 Secular Christmas Songs Deserve the Death Penalty

Kelly Clarkson Changes 'Baby It's Cold Outside' Lyrics Into Pro-Choice Propaganda

And here are mine:

The 10 Worst Christmas Songs of All Time

Top 10 Worst Modern Christmas Songs

10 Off-The-Beaten-Path Christmas Recordings That Are Worth Listening to This Season

The 8 Best Christmas Songs You’ve Probably Never Heard

Carols From King's: A Welcome Respite From the Obnoxious Christmas Music We Hear Everywhere Else

Christmas Music List: My Holiday 'Comfort Music'

I forgot to mention a song with a line that drives me crazy as an editor: "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)." The passive voice in the line "Yuletide carols being sung by a choir" grates on my editor brain.

I promised a couple of YouTube videos of some of the best Christmas music out there:

Advertisement




We did wander off-topic to talk about my bourbon Advent calendar birthday gift from my brother and the 20th anniversary of Richard Pryor's death, but overall, I think we stayed pretty focused. It's called growth, people.

Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Ep. 21: Apologetics Isn't the Study of Saying You're Sorry With Dr. Evan Posey

Check it out on the PJ Media podcast page or below; you can also find us on your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget to leave us a five-star rating and review if you really love what we do.

If Christmas music is one of the ways you trace God’s fingerprints across December — whether it’s the quiet ache of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” the gospel joy of “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” or the full-tilt Mariah-Carey-on-the-interstate energy — then PJ Media VIP is right up your alley.

This season, our team is digging deeper than the headlines to shine a light on what really matters: faith, freedom, family, and the traditions that make this time of year feel holy and hopeful. And if you enjoy our Faith All Over the Place conversations — from classic carols to the theology behind your favorite Christmas playlist — VIP gives you even more room to dive in with exclusive podcasts, columns, and behind-the-scenes insight you won’t get anywhere else.

Christmas reminds us that truth still breaks into the world. VIP helps you stay grounded in that truth all year long.

And right now, you can join for 60% off — our biggest savings of the year — with promo code FIGHT.

Because holding the line matters. And celebrating the season with clarity, joy, and a little Southern harmony? That matters too.

👉 Go VIP today and fight the good fight — with music in your heart and truth in your feed.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is the Managing Editor at PJ Media. He's a UGA alum (#DGD), a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs, and an amateur Disney historian. He's a Certified Bourbon Steward, but that doesn't make him a bourbon snob.

Subscribe to his Substack (for free), buy his book Neon Crosses, and follow him on X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Read more by Chris Queen

Category:

COLUMNS

Recommended

Bari Weiss Named a New CBS News Anchor, and the Response Is the Funniest News Ever Stephen Green
BREAKING: Trump Confirms the U.S. Has Seized an Oil Tanker in Venezuela Sarah Anderson
What’s in an (Indigenous) Name? Canada’s Latest Scandal David Solway
WOW: Erika Kirk UNLEASHES on the Haters — Like Candace Owens Victoria Taft
Stop Worrying About the Midterms — Trump Prosperity Will Be Undeniable by Then Athena Thorne
The Morning Briefing: Can We Retro Impeach Biden for Ketanji Brown Jackson? Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Dem Media Lapdogs Will Never Understand That the GOP Isn't a Hive Mind
The Best Girl at Gettysburg
HHS Calls a Man a Man, Sparking Outrage Among Leftists
Advertisement