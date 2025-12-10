Faith All Over the Place, Episode 22: The Annual Trashing of Secular Holiday Music

'Tis the season, and on this week's episode of Faith All Over the Place, we decided to talk about Christmas music. My friend and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, loathes secular Christmas music, and I don't like much of it, either. So we decided to dunk on these bad Christmas songs and share some of our favorite music from the season.

I forgot to mention a song with a line that drives me crazy as an editor: "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)." The passive voice in the line "Yuletide carols being sung by a choir" grates on my editor brain.

I promised a couple of YouTube videos of some of the best Christmas music out there:

We did wander off-topic to talk about my bourbon Advent calendar birthday gift from my brother and the 20th anniversary of Richard Pryor's death, but overall, I think we stayed pretty focused. It's called growth, people.

Check it out on the PJ Media podcast page or below; you can also find us on your favorite podcast app.

