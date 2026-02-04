Keir Starmer's Epstein Nightmare: The Stink That Won't Wash Off

David Manney | 11:14 PM on February 04, 2026
Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP

The foul odor of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes sticks like sewage to anybody who got too close. That human piece of garbage trafficked and abused young girls for years, hiding behind wealth and connections.

Advertisement

Now, his rotten legacy has splattered all over British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government.

Standing in the center is Lord Peter Mandelson, Starmer's pick for U.S. ambassador, a man whose ties to Epstein scream unforgivable judgment. These aren't minor slips of association; they're shameful links to evil that taint everyone involved, including a leader who should've known better.

Mandelson's Disgraceful Epstein Ties Exposed

Mandelson is a long-time Labour heavyweight and former business secretary under Gordon Brown who built his career on political savvy. But fresh files from the U.S. Justice Department show his deep friendship with Epstein lasted well after the predator's 2008 conviction for child sex crimes.

Emails show Mandelson calling Epstein his "best pal" in a birthday letter, while sharing sensitive government info during a financial crisis. Allegedly, he leaked Downing Street emails and market details that could've helped Epstein's shady dealings.

Mandelson received tens of thousands of dollars from Epstein or his associates; anybody cozying up to that monster after his conviction deserves zero sympathy; it's pure moral rot.

Advertisement

In early 2025, Starmer appointed Mandelson as an ambassador, despite his known links to Epstein. Starmer sacked him in September 2025 after earlier files surfaced, but the latest Epstein file dump made things much worse.

Hoping to dodge more fallout, Mandelson resigned from the Labour Party and quit the House of Lords. Regardless, the Metropolitan Police in London launched a criminal probe into possible misconduct in public office.

Starmer's "Regret" Rings Hollow

Starmer now admits he knew about Mandelson's friendship with Epstein, but claims his ambassador repeatedly lied about how deep it went, calling the info-sharing disgraceful and appalling.

The PM stripped Mandelson's titles, agreed to release appointment files to Parliament, and promised transparency. But his team tried to hide documents citing national security, only backing down after pressure.

Critics Aren't Buying It

Labour MPs and opposition leaders have slammed Starmer's judgment, calling it dangerously flawed. How could he send an Epstein pal to represent Britain in Washington?

Starmer's defenders say he acted quickly once the facts emerged, but appointing someone linked to such trash shows incompetence or willful blindness.

Advertisement

Either way, it's a leadership failure that stinks of poor vetting.

The Rot Spreads Through Labour

There are some Labour MPs who are questioning Starmer's future as a leader, because this mess exposes cracks in Starmer's hope for a stable government. Parliamentary committees are probing deeper, calling for Mandelson to be stripped of all honors. Voters aren't seeing a strong leader; they're seeing someone scrambling to get ahead of the messaging.

Epstein's shadow darkens everything it touches, reminding us that being associated with predators like him destroys reputations and trust.

Promising sober leadership, Starmer allowed this self-made crisis to scream the opposite. He needs to fully explain how he missed or ignored the red flags. If he can't, the pressure will crush him.

In politics, the stench of scandal like Epstein's doesn't fade; it festers until somebody cleans house.

PJ Media VIP members fuel reporting that holds power to account when leadership falters. Support independent analysis that does not shrink from uncomfortable questions.

David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it.

Read more by David Manney

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

JEFFREY EPSTEIN KEIR STARMER UNITED KINGDOM

Recommended

When a Dope Argues That Knowing English Doesn't Matter in the U.S., Tell Them About This Case Victoria Taft
Tom Homan Pulls 700 Agents Out of Minnesota. Here’s Why That’s Bad News for Democrats. Matt Margolis
Newsom Finally Admits the Disturbing Truth About Assisted Suicide After Watching Mother Kill Herself Michael Cantrell
Homes Burned, Permits Stalled: Trump Steps Up Where Newsom and Bass Failed David Manney
An L.A. Eviction Lawyer Has a Message for Billie Eilish, and I Can't Stop Laughing Stephen Green
I'm Being Super Polite to AI Because I'm Sure It's Already Making an Enemies List Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Faith All Over the Place, Episode 24: Praying Our Way Through the Political Madhouse
Gavin and Vogue Mag, Sittin’ in a Tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G…
Happy One-Month-Without-Maduro Anniversary!
Advertisement