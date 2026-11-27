At 5 p.m. on November 25, lawyers for Fulton County election officials were supposed to hand over a flash drive or similar device containing unredacted copies of the county’s 2020 election records. A day earlier in Atlanta, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Ellerbe had ordered the handoff to the Georgia State Election Board. The county appealed, and Ellerbe put the order on hold before the deadline.

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From Atlanta News First:

After a judge ordered Fulton County to turn over 2020 election records related to the FBI raid of the county’s elections hub, the county's emergency motion for a stay was granted. The stay means Fulton County does not have to turn over the records by Wednesday's 5 p.m. deadline. Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe had ordered the county to turn over all digital records of 2020 ballots seized by the FBI to the state’s election board. In January, the FBI seized records from the county’s elections hub. During the Jan. 28 raid, the FBI seized more than 600 boxes of election documents, including every ballot cast in the 2020 election.

The FBI has the originals it seized on January 28 at the county’s hub in Union City, Ga. The bureau gave the county’s lawyers a digital copy. Ellerbe’s order required the county to pass along a faithful copy of what the FBI supplied.

The county and the court clerk expressly declined to vouch for the accuracy or completeness of the underlying files. If a record turns out to be missing, that distinction tells investigators where to start asking questions.

From the Associated Press:

The FBI served a search warrant at the Fulton County elections hub on Jan. 28 seeking records related to the 2020 election, leaving with hundreds of boxes containing ballots and other records. The county unsuccessfully sought to have a judge order the return of the records, but the federal government did provide the county with what it said was a digital copy of the records that were taken. A majority of the State Election Board, aligned with President Donald Trump, has repeatedly sought to reopen a case alleging wrongdoing by Fulton County during the 2020 election. In November 2024, the board served subpoenas on the county seeking records related to that election. The overwhelmingly Democratic county, which includes most of the city of Atlanta, has been a target of Trump and his allies since he narrowly lost the presidential election in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. Trump has insisted without evidence that widespread voter fraud in the county cost him victory in the state. Multiple courts and state and federal officials have found no evidence of fraud that would have altered the outcome.

Georgia’s election board first subpoenaed Fulton County for records in November 2024. It issued another subpoena in October 2025, seeking ballots, ballot stubs, signature envelopes, and corresponding digital files. A judge rejected the county’s bid to quash that subpoena and required the board to cover production costs. The parties were still sorting out those costs when the FBI seized the records. The November 24 order addressed a later set of subpoenas for the files the FBI had copied.

Fulton County argues that releasing unredacted files could threaten Georgia’s constitutional guarantee of ballot secrecy. The county also says the transfer could conflict with a federal ruling that protects information about election workers. Those objections warrant a specific answer: Which files create the risk, who needs to see them, and what can the court require before anyone opens them?

Ellerbe had already put some safeguards on paper. Her order required secure storage and limited access to the files while the investigations were pending. The order required specified board officials and staff to sign an agreement. Outside experts could see the material as needed under the same rules. The order also barred the board from releasing the files through open records requests during the investigation. The appeal will test whether those safeguards go far enough.

Georgia conducted a statewide hand count and a second recount at the Trump campaign's request. Both upheld Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the state. The board can still ask how Fulton County kept and handled its records. It should be able to explain what each set of documents would help establish and publish findings that people can evaluate without exposing anyone’s vote.

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The board itself is divided over the value of the inquiry. Member Salleigh Grubbs says investigators lacked records they needed for some cases. Chairman John Fervier says pursuing 2020 is a waste of taxpayer money. The board can answer that criticism by saying up front what it still needs to resolve and when it will consider the work finished.

On Election Night in the early 1990s, I was working as a reporter in Eau Claire, Wis., when the county’s vote-tallying equipment failed. Deputies from Eau Claire and Sauk counties set up a relay to get a replacement unit to the people who needed it.

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What stuck with me was how much the public depended on people in different offices knowing exactly what they were responsible for and getting the handoff right.

Georgia’s courts now have to settle who may inspect the files and under what conditions. If some records need tighter controls, spell them out. If investigators need access to sensitive material, make them document why and who handled it. Two years after the first subpoena, Georgians should be able to learn what their election board can verify and how it reached its conclusions.

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