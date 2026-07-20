Don Lemon Wants the White House and Thinks MAGA Is the Nazi Party

Don Lemon believes America may need him in the White House. Days after saying he might run for president in 2028, the independent “journalist” and podcaster offered a sample of his judgment.

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“MAGA is the closest thing to the modern version of the Nazi Party.” He softened the smear with “without the Holocaust and all that stuff.”

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Lemon then claimed MAGA supporters remain loyal because they want white supremacy and power. From the New York Post:

Lemon – who also revealed he is considering a presidential run in the 2028 election, saying he’d be a “really good” commander-in-chief – argued MAGA supporters have stuck by the movement in an effort to promote white supremacy. “Most intelligent people or logical people, when they get new information and that information is negative or not factual, then they change their minds and go, ‘Oh, well I wish I’d known better, and now that I have this information, then I can readjust,’” Lemon said. “No matter how many facts and how much information you give them about this presidency, about the policies, they don’t change their minds,” he continued. “Because they’re really not voting for the price of eggs – they’re voting for white supremacy, they’re voting for power, they’re voting to have a preeminent voice.”

Speaking as one of the millions of Americans who voted for President Donald Trump, Lemon is a bloody fool!

He doesn't know us, speak for us, or understand why the country rejected the left's lectures in 2024.

The Nazi Party was a racist, antisemitic movement that destroyed German democracy, established a one-party dictatorship, and murdered six million Jews along with millions of other victims.

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Related: From the Gates of Auschwitz: Why Anger Is the Only Honest Response

Lemon's qualifications empty the comparison of its defining horror while preserving every ounce of the insult.

MAGA is a broad American political coalition that won an election. Trump's 2024 voters were more racially and ethnically diverse than in either of his previous campaigns. He received 48% of the Hispanic vote and 15% of the black vote. From Pew Research:

Trump won with a voter coalition that was more racially and ethnically diverse than in 2020 or 2016, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of the 2024 electorate. Among Hispanic voters, Trump battled to near parity in 2024 (51% Harris, 48% Trump) after losing to Joe Biden 61%-36% in 2020.

Trump won 15% of Black voters – up from 8% four years earlier.

Trump also did better among Asian voters. While a majority of Asian voters (57%) backed Harris, 40% supported Trump. This was a narrower margin than Biden’s in 2020 (70% to 30%). These shifts were largely the result of differences in which voters turned out in the 2020 and 2024 elections. As in the past, a relatively small share of voters switched which party’s candidate they supported.

Lemon can dislike their choice, but branding those voters as supporters of white supremacy strips them of thought, motive, and agency.

The insult grows more absurd beside Lemon's presidential musings. He said people keep asking whether he'll run and declared he could lead the country better than Trump.

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A man seeking presidential stature should be able to describe his political opponents without reaching for Hitler. Lemon treats tens of millions of Americans as morally diseased, then wonders whether they might welcome him as their president. From the New York Post:

Lemon made the eyebrow-raising declaration on “Can’t Be Censored” podcast hosted by Karman Wong and Travis Dhanraj, insisting that everyone wants to know if he has White House aspirations. “Do you have political ambition? Is that true?” Dhanraj asked on Wednesday’s show. “No, but people keep asking me if I’m running for president,” Lemon answered. “And I don’t know. I might. I’m serious. I don’t know. I might, because people keep asking me to do it, or if I’m going to do it.” Lemon, 60, argued that experience isn’t necessarily a requirement to be commander-in-chief, citing President Trump’s lack of a political background before his election win in 2016.

I can already hear many of you who are saying we should ignore Lemon. Silence has its place, but repeated public smears gain power when decent people shrug and move on.

Sharing his words exposes the contempt behind them. Lemon wants attention, influence, and perhaps political power. The public should know how he speaks about Americans who vote differently.

His federal case also remains open. A Minnesota grand jury indicted Lemon after protesters disrupted a Jan. 18 worship service at Cities Church in St. Paul. He faces charges of conspiracy to deprive worshippers of their civil rights and interfering with their right to worship.

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Lemon pleaded not guilty and says he entered the church as an independent journalist.

A federal judge denied Lemon's request for secret grand jury transcripts on June 12. Minnesota authorities later declined state charges, but their decision didn't end the federal prosecution. Lemon still faces the federal prosecution. Lemon still faced the federal counts when he began talking about the White House.

Lemon sees himself as a national conscience while speaking with open contempt for a vast part of the nation. Calling MAGA the Nazi Party doesn't make him brave, insightful, or presidential.

It exposes a bitter man with a microphone, a swollen sense of importance, and no idea who his fellow Americans are.

The political class counts on conservatives staying quiet while figures such as Don Lemon smear millions of Americans. PJ Media keeps answering them with facts and a fearless voice. Join PJ Media VIP today and save 60% with promo code FIGHT.