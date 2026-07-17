Jennifer Siebel Newsom Needs an Emily Litella-Style ‘Never Mind’

Gilda Radner's Emily Litella could turn a misunderstanding into a full moral crusade. Once corrected, she blinked, softened, and offered her famous retreat:

“Never mind.”

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California “First Partner” Jennifer Siebel Newsom needed the same exit Friday. Instead, she kept talking.

During a television interview, Siebel Newsom called federal scrutiny involving her family a “fishing expedition” and blamed President Donald Trump for going after political enemies.

The interviewer then asked whether the investigation began during President Joe Biden's administration.

1 Mississippi; 2 Mississippi; 3 Mississippi; 4 Mississippi; 5 Mississippi; 6 Mississippi.

Six silent seconds followed. “I don't know the details,” Siebel Newsom finally said, and then she continued explaining the details.

Gavin Newsom's wife stumbles when asked why she is lying about the DOJ investigation:



MSNOW: Didn't this investigation start under Biden?



NEWSOM: “I don’t know the details…" pic.twitter.com/2LexVdmvyE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

Siebel Newsom claimed that Trump had targeted California Gov. Gavin Newsom while Biden was president, saying Republicans and conservative media see her husband as a presidential threat, so they're attacking his wife and people close to him.

Part of me feels the need to throw something back in a lefty's face, something that I hope leaves a rhetorical mark: “claimed without evidence.”

Three words that legacy media will never write under these circumstances.

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The public record requires more care than either side's viral clips have shown. Federal authorities began investigating former Newsom chief of staff Dana Williamson during the Biden administration more than three years ago.

Williamson pleaded guilty on May 14 to conspiracy involving bank and wire fraud, filing a tax return, and making false statements to a federal agent.

A separate report inquiry involving Siebel Newsom's finances, taxes, and nonprofit work appears to have begun in 2025 after a whistleblower tip. Federal officials haven't publicly explained its full scope; several investigations touching Newsom's political circle are now being blended into one convenient story.

The messy timeline doesn't rescue Siebel Newsom; it exposes the weakness in her performance—and it was a performance. She entered the interview certain that Trump had launched a political vendetta, then admitted she didn't know when the inquiry began or what investigators were examining.

She announced the motive before learning the facts.

Political spouses naturally defend their families, and certainty without knowledge turns defense into campaign theater.

Her answer about Gavin Newsom's presidential ambitions followed the same pattern. She said Republicans fear he'll run, but when asked directly whether he plans to seek the White House, she praised California, celebrated diversity, and announced that the couple is busy “saving democracy.” From Fox News:

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"I believe right now we are focused on California. We built a foundation. I’ve been focused on women and children and communities. I’m really proud of the work we’re doing to close the women’s wealth gap, the women’s wage gap to get women on public company boards," she said. California's first lady speculated that she and the governor were a threat to the GOP because they champion diversity. "We’re trying to set California up for success. We are the fourth-largest economy under my husband’s leadership. California GDP has surged 40% higher than Germany and China’s, faster than U.S. GDP growth. It’s really exciting to be in California. Diversity is our secret sauce. It’s what my husband and I stand for and represent and champion. And so I guess in that regard, we’re a threat to the GOP," she said. Newsom told Ruhle they were focused on California and saving democracy. "Right now we’re focused on California, and we’re focused on saving our democracy because clearly we have an unhinged leader who is coming at his political enemies and trying to intimidate us all, sow fear, distrust and chaos," she said. She continued, "The world is looking at us going, what is going on in America right now or in the United States of America right now? And they’re extremely concerned and it’s destabilizing. And so we have an opportunity to right the ship, again, not just in California, but across the country and save our democracy."

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Her husband has been less coy; Gavin Newsom said last year that he would consider a 2028 campaign after the 2026 midterms. In June, he accused Trump of targeting him because he was considering a presidential run. From Time:

Newsom alleged that the investigations are politically motivated and an apparent attempt to discredit the Governor’s presidential ambitions. “Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean tweets,” Newsom said. “He’s coming after me because I am considering running for President.” Newsom, who cannot run for his current office again due to term limits, has said that he is weighing running for President in 2028. Newsom emerged as a potential contender for the 2028 Democratic nomination after a number of high-profile feuds with Trump and other Republican leaders. Newsom’s office said that federal agents had approached people connected to him and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom, including family friends, former employees, and organizations. The Governor’s office announced on Monday that it filed a public records request to the DOJ seeking documents that mention Newsom or his wife during Trump’s second term, including messages to and from Justice Department leaders. Newsom said that the DOJ is requesting records and conducting interviews not because they have found a crime but because they are “trying to find one.”

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His wife's refusal to answer fooled nobody.

Gavin Newsom has been running an unofficial national campaign for years. He picks fights with President Trump, builds a national media presence, and presents himself as the Democratic leader willing to confront the White House.

Pretending the question remains mysterious has become part of the act.

Emily Litella misunderstood a word and built an argument around her mistake. Jennifer Siebel Newsom understood every question. She simply preferred the script she brought with her.

A clean answer could've acknowledged the unclear timeline and admitted her husband is considering 2028. Instead, she blamed Trump, praised California, invoked democracy, and hoped the interview would move along.

Emily Litella knew when to say, “Never mind.” Jennifer Siebel Newsom may need another lesson.

Democrats are already testing their stories for 2028, and the national press too often lets rehearsed answers pass as facts. Join PJ Media VIP today and save 60% with promo code FIGHT.