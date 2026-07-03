FBI Had a Mole in Newsom’s Inner Circle

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California had a top affiliate who was recording evidence related to the Democrat governor’s corrupt chief-of-staff, Dana Williamson. And since this began under the Biden administration, it could be old Joe or maybe Kamala Harris who was keeping tabs on a future presidential rival.

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Newsom recently ignited a firestorm of controversy by asserting that President Donald Trump was conducting a personal and totally unjustified campaign of persecution against him and his wife, Jennifer, through the Department of Justice. But in fact, the FBI has been investigating members of the Democrat presidential hopeful’s inner circle, including his wife, since before Trump even took office, back when Joe Biden was president (sort of). Indeed, it now seems that the FBI had a plant wearing a wire around Newsom since mid-2024.

Democrat insider Alexis Podesta was secretly recording conversations during the investigation into Williamson, according to information that the California Post obtained. Newsom’s disgraced chief of staff pleaded guilty to federal fraud and tax charges in May of this year.

From the Post:

The revelation she was wearing a wire as far back as June 2024 explains why a swath of Sacramento political insiders and lobbyists were stunned to receive FBI letters last fall informing them that their phone calls had been intercepted during the investigation — despite many having little or no connection to Williamson. “Alexis wore a wire, and Dana did not,” said McGregor Scott, Williamson’s lawyer and a former US attorney for the Eastern District of California, which is now investigating the Newsoms.

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Newsom has been using the federal investigation into his family and affiliates as a fundraising tool for a political action committee. In other words, he is not only shameless about corruption close to him, but he is also quite literally using his possible criminality as a selling point to donors.

Among the individuals who were quite shocked at receiving an FBI notice regarding the Williamson investigation was California Assemblyman Josh Hoover (R-Folsom). He told the Post that he never spoke either to Williamson or to Podesta. He finds it stunning just how many people’s phone calls the FBI was surveilling under the argument that they had to deal with the Williamson investigation. But that is the Biden administration all over. And unfortunately, most of those FBI agents are still working in the agency.

A separate source with knowledge of the matter said they knew of four Sacramento insiders who also received FBI notifications confirming they had been recorded. One recipient told the source: “Dude, I got this f***ing letter. I never even met with Dana Williamson!”

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Trump administration officials previously clarified that ongoing federal investigations involve Newsom’s wife and members of his inner circle. Federal authorities are also, however, investigating potential state and local election fraud in California, which could end up involving Newsom.

And let’s be honest, it would shock none of us if Gavin Newsom turned out to be not simply dishonest and corrupt, but an outright criminal.

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