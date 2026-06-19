FBI Agents on L.A.’s Homeless Skid Row for Election Fraud Probe

The FBI sent agents to Los Angeles’s infamous homeless encampments on Skid Row after evidence of a mass election fraud network centered around the people there.

The California Post estimated that federal agents conducted around 50 interviews among the homeless regarding whether or not they had taken money to vote for a specific candidate and gathered information on that process. FBI Director Kash Patel did not provide details, but he did confirm the FBI visit to Skid Row in an X post.

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Securing our elections is of the upmost priority for this FBI!



If you mess with our elections we will find you! https://t.co/v7xgVGTZ6U — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 18, 2026

Patel also shared a press release on previous charges against one California ballot harvester in particular. The press release, originally issued in May, appears to provide context for the reason the FBI was in Los Angeles, rather than give information about the new investigation. It concerned Brenda Lee Brown Armstrong’s felonious activities, including spending years paying homeless people to register to vote and, in many cases, offering to have their ballots sent to her address.

The California Post, which previously published video showing homeless people admitting to voting for Democrat Mayor Karen Bass after payouts, sent reporters down to watch the FBI agents interview homeless people.

The New York Post described the scene:

Federal Homeland Security Investigations agents also participated in the probe. The officers — dressed in jeans, sweatshirts and baseball caps — spoke to locals who appeared to point them in the direction of where to look.

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The outlet also noted that voter Kevin Shepherd admitted to reporters that ballot harvesters were paying people a few dollars each to vote for either Bass or socialist Councilwoman Nithya Raman. Those same harvesters did not encourage the homeless people to vote for Spencer Pratt, Shepherd remembered. Shepherd voted for Bass after receiving four dollars.

Related: Steve Hilton Bashes Failed Governance, Drunken Spending, Overregulation in California

My colleague Victoria Taft also touched on the ongoing election fraud investigations in California and how ridiculously easy it is for anyone, including illegal aliens, to register to vote in her column, "West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Fleeing Taxpayers Find Out 'Hotel California' Is Real." It is painfully obvious that California Democrats have deliberately set up their election system to allow fraud at almost every step of the process.

This FBI investigation, of course, follows on a highly controversial Los Angeles mayoral primary. Registered Republican Spencer Pratt was originally supposed to go to a runoff against Bass after the primary election at the beginning of June. Following a week of “counting,” however, leftist Los Angeles officials asserted that Pratt was out of the race because Raman had managed to close a significant gap and somehow make her way into second place. Experts have called the results statistically improbable, even “statistically impossible.”

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If the FBI uncovers evidence indicating the whole election was fraudulent, should that not put Pratt back in the race for November?

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