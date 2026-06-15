Steve Hilton Bashes Failed Governance, Drunken Spending, Overregulation in California

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton is releasing one shot after another at the disastrous Democrat administration in the state, exposing just how terrible woke policies are for ordinary Californians.

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Hilton shocked many people when he came out of the primary election leading all the Democrats, and even after a week of counting finally and allegedly edged Democrat Xavier Becerra ahead, it was still clear that Hilton had outperformed what many Democrats expected in the solidly blue state. Hilton is wasting no time celebrating, however, hitting the campaign trail every day to talk about issues that will appeal to Californians across the political spectrum who are struggling in a crisis that Democrat leaders manufactured.

When CNN's Fareed Zakaria admitted that California is suffering from a "failing model of governance" and Democrats need to take some blame, Hilton replied:

I keep being asked: "How can you afford to cut taxes...which services will you cut?"



The answer is in this video. California government spending per person has QUADRUPLED yet the results are worse than ever.



Brilliant analysis of the left's "failed governance model" by… https://t.co/D8tUCO4q3a — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) June 15, 2026

Of course, California also has a major fraud problem.

On Monday, Hilton criticized government overregulation. "Small businesses are the backbone of this state, but Sacramento’s mountain of permits, rules, and red tape is driving them out," he posted. "We’re going to slash the bureaucracy, make it easier to start and grow a business here, and create a climate where entrepreneurs actually want to stay and hire." What a change that would be.

His latest video took Hilton down to the border that California has with Mexico and exposed what he says is the total hypocrisy of Gov. Gavin Newsom and his fellow Democrats, who wouldn’t take fire-prevention measures because of environmentalism, but are refusing to address an actual environmental crisis. “So today, we're gonna show you what's going on with this unbelievable, disgusting scandal that's been going on for 35 years here in San Diego, right at the border of the Tijuana River,” Hilton said, pointing to the Mexican flag visible on the other side of the border wall.

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Gesturing to the filthy river, Hilton explained, “The water that's flowing there, that is raw sewage, human sewage, from Mexico, coming into our country, our state, and then it's flowing out into the ocean, and 13 miles up the coast, you've got Coronado, the Navy SEALs’ elite training center. Our Navy SEALs are swimming in raw sewage from Mexico.”

I went back to the Tijuana River in San Diego County.



Raw sewage and toxic waste STILL flowing freely into our state from Mexico. Gavin Newsom has STILL not declared a state of emergency, as local leaders demand.



It is completely unacceptable. As governor I WILL declare a state… pic.twitter.com/SUn5n2nBTt — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) June 15, 2026

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Hilton noted that there are many signs in the area protesting the impact on the air quality. “Most people when they come here, they wear masks. They gave us a mask to wear. It's not just that you can smell it, you can kind of taste it,” he said. “You can taste the chemicals. You see that foam there, that white foam? Those are forever chemicals, because it's not just human sewage. It's also toxic waste from industrial plants in Mexico. This goes into the air. There's testing facilities there… They say that the level of toxic chemicals in the air is thousands of times, what is the safe level. It is just an absolute disgrace.”

Hilton said he has seen images of Border Patrol agents who worked in the area whose boots melted or whose skin broke out in rashes due to the chemicals. “You've got people living around here, they can't open their windows because of all their toxic air that comes in,” he stated, also mentioning ranchers and farmers in the vicinity who suffer. Ironically, he came across a sign advertising the area as a bird and butterfly garden, despite the poisonous fumes. “You talk to the people here, Democrats, Republicans, the local mayors, and city councillors all say the same thing. The starting point for fixing it is for the governor of California to declare a state of emergency. If this isn't an emergency, I don't know what is… Gavin Newsom won't do it. That is my commitment. I will,” Hilton vowed. He will do what the fake environmentalists refuse to do.

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