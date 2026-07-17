Two Big Wins: Trump Wins DEI Court Case, Brings Semiconductor Investment to America

President Donald Trump announced two new victories for his administration on Friday, which represent wins both for the culture war and for economic renewal.

U.S. District Judge John Bates ruled on July 15 that a Biden-era high-speed internet grant program using race as a determining factor was unconstitutional. And a major semiconductor manufacturing company is putting more investment into Arizona, which is desperately in need of jobs.

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First, Trump celebrated, “BIG WIN in Court for the American People! The so-called ‘Digital Equity Act,’ a Biden DEI law, was ruled exactly what I said it was last year — A RACIST and UNCONSTITUTIONAL giveaway that never should have become Law. Sleepy Joe and the Dumocrats used YOUR Tax Dollars to divide Americans, instead of serving ALL Americans.”

The federal government should not and indeed legally cannot provide taxpayer funds based on considerations like skin color and ethnicity. That’s what the Trump administration said, and the judge made the right decision. “At my direction, Howard Lutnick, my wonderful Secretary of Commerce, fought it, and the Court AGREED. A MASSIVE Victory for Common Sense and our Constitution. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump added.

Besides the court win, Trump also announced a new deal to help bring semiconductor manufacturing to America, which is crucial, as our high-tech society depends on a semiconductor supply chain very vulnerable to Chinese Communist sabotage. “For decades, horrible politicians allowed our Industrial Base to move overseas,” Trump posted. “Their Trade Policies encouraged Companies to find the cheapest Labor, and build the Products we invented across Asia. When I took Office, we didn’t build Leading Edge Semiconductor Chips here in America. American Trade Policy was broken and, the results, disastrous.”

Related: Documents: China Was Blackmailing U.S. Officials, Iran and China Influenced 2020 Election

But finally, the tide is starting to turn, according to Trump. “Now, TSMC, the largest Leading Edge Semiconductor Chip Manufacturer in the World, has announced an additional 100 Billion Dollar Investment in their Semiconductor Fabrication Factories in Arizona. That brings their total commitment to build Chips in America to a record 265 Billion Dollars,” he declared.

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Naturally, this makes Trump very proud of himself, and he ended with some more boasting. “My Trade Policies and Trade Deals are accomplishing exactly what I said they would. From Automobiles, Pharmaceuticals, to Semiconductors, and everything across our Economy, the Trump Administration is bringing Advanced Manufacturing home to America,” he argued. “This is what SUCCESS feels like! Massive Hiring, massive Construction, massive Investment — Welcome to the Golden Age of America, where we invite everybody to come and build in America — and remember, if you do so, there are NO TARIFFS!”

That’s exactly the kind of deal we need more of in the years ahead. America cannot afford to rely on enemies for our manufacturing supply chains, and building up industries is exactly the boost that a still-flagging job market needs.

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