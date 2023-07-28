Columns
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #81: The Sleazy Joe and Silent Mitch Episode

By Stephen Kruiser 1:49 PM on July 28, 2023
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #81: The Sleazy Joe and Silent Mitch Episode

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

We recorded this episode just a few hours after Mitch McConnell went full “deer in headlights” during an on-camera briefing. Even after a couple of days of processing it, the incident still seems surreal.

via GIPHY

We had done some show prep on a topic that we never got to, which is kind of how we roll. Still, show prep we must. Kevin and I were, pretty locked in with what we did talk about. I think I was rather animated when we got around to talking about the Democrats getting rid of Biden before next year.

Fun episode.

Enjoy!

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Tags: CULTURE
Trending
Editor's Choice