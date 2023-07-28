'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #81: The Sleazy Joe and Silent Mitch Episode

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)
We recorded this episode just a few hours after Mitch McConnell went full “deer in headlights” during an on-camera briefing. Even after a couple of days of processing it, the incident still seems surreal.
We had done some show prep on a topic that we never got to, which is kind of how we roll. Still, show prep we must. Kevin and I were, pretty locked in with what we did talk about. I think I was rather animated when we got around to talking about the Democrats getting rid of Biden before next year.
Fun episode.
Enjoy!
