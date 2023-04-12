How the Radical Left Made Drag Shows a Political Football

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), lamented what he claims is a “rights regression” being imposed by Republicans on the LGBTQ+ community and drag shows.

“I don’t think people fully understand the rights regression…on just the assault on the African American community, the assault on the Gay Lesbian Bisexual and Trans community,” Newsom told independent journalist Ed Krassenstein. “The number one issue of the day seems to be getting rid of the word ‘Latinx’ in Arkansas and number two getting rid of drag shows. It’s a serious moment.”

This is a serious moment in America's history. We're seeing an all out assault on civil rights, voting rights, LGBT rights, women's rights — all the progress we have made in the last half century is being rolled back in state after state. pic.twitter.com/2dUFWUqvV2 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 11, 2023

Naturally, Newsom conveniently forgot to mention whether the drag shows he’s defending are only meant for adults or if they were also open to children — and it’s an important distinction. There have been numerous instances of drag performers engaging in lewd and inappropriate behavior around children. This has resulted in justified outrage and has prompted legislation to ban children from drag performances. This issue has become politicized because the left has chosen to ignore how drag shows are targeting children, or simply doesn’t care.

Drag shows have been a part of mainstream popular culture for several decades now and have garnered a diverse fan base that includes people of all sexual orientations. Despite my personal inability to comprehend the appeal, the facts speak for themselves. In the 1990s and early 2000s, RuPaul’s music, talk show, and appearances in films and TV shows made him a household name. Fast forward to 2009, and the show RuPaul’s Drag Race was born. It quickly became a cultural phenomenon in its own right. The sustained popularity of drag shows among a mainstream audience is a testament to their widespread acceptance as they managed to avoid significant controversy or backlash — because it was understood to be adult entertainment.

And then, they started exposing children to these shows, allowing men in dresses to be sexually suggestive and inappropriate in front of innocent children.

For example, last year, Sara Gonzales of The Blaze captured video from an all-ages drag show in Plano, Texas, featuring a drag performer gyrating, lifting his skirt, and lip-syncing to sexually explicit lyrics in the presence of little children.

🚨 I attended another all ages drag brunch in Plano, TX over the weekend and the footage I have is shocking. “My p*ssy good, p*ssy sweet

P*ssy good enough to eat…f*ck me all night” It gets worse. More footage to come. We WILL stop this. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xVghUT0ORb — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 18, 2022

Additional disturbing footage has surfaced, including some that is too graphic to share, depicting so-called “family-friendly” drag shows where children are in attendance devolving into explicit and debauched spectacles. These performances often involve drag queens targeting the children in inappropriate ways, which is deeply concerning.

Conservatives didn’t just wake up one day and decide drag shows were evil. Rather, the recent controversies surrounding drag shows have arisen because the left has been utilizing them as a tool for grooming children. These allegations have been particularly alarming for many conservatives and concerned parents, who worry about the impact of such shows on children’s development and well-being.

it is disheartening to see how politicians such as Newsom and other Democrats fail to acknowledge or address these concerns, instead choosing to defend drag shows without considering their impact on children’s safety and welfare. We need to question why the left wants children to attend drag shows despite the very real concerns about their potential exploitation and safety. The welfare of children should always be a top priority, regardless of political views.