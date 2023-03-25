Radical Leftists Want to Normalize Pedophilia

Earlier this year, I wrote about how the transgender movement could serve as a catalyst for the societal normalization of pedophilia, and unfortunately, recent revelations continue to lend credence to this disconcerting notion.

The suggestion of a link between the movement to normalize pedophilia and the LGBT community is undoubtedly contentious. It is important to note that supporters and advocates of pedophilia are not mainstream even within the LGBT community. However, it is evident that the pro-pedophile movement has attached itself to the LGBT community with the intention of gaining mainstream recognition.

Earlier this month, Rachel Hope Cleves, a professor of History at the University of Victoria in Canadian, wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post blasting Republicans for wanting to protect children from drag shows — what she called an “attack on LGBTQ performers.” This is a fairly mainstream position amongst the left these days, who insist that these shows are not harmful or grooming for children.

But, what Cleves’s article failed to mention is that she’s an advocate for the destigmatization and normalization of pedophilia, which she euphemistically refers to as “intergenerational sex.”

Last week, video clips of a Zoom interview from 2020 resurfaced, in which Cleves discusses a book she wrote about a British author and known pedophile, Norman Douglas. In it, she explains why she uses her more euphemistic terminology.

“So in writing this book, I didn’t want to use pedophile discourse because I felt like it would fail to capture this other historical organizing system for intergenerational sex, which was the topic I wanted to address. I just felt that contemporary language would have made it impossible to reckon with this prior historical system,” she explained.

“So I do talk about intergenerational sex,” she continued. “This is a contentious term I think because of the standards of our time we don’t see any possibility for sex between adults and children. We see it as rape — right? — and not falling within the framework of sex or sexuality. I don’t use the discourse of ‘survivors’ or necessarily ‘abuse’ to make sense of the sources.”

Other clips show Cleves smiling and even giggling when discussing Douglas bragging about how many children he raped.

It comes as no surprise that individuals advocating for children’s attendance at drag shows would also support the normalization of pedophilia. However, the connection between radical leftist LGBTQ advocates and the normalization of pedophilia is a salient point that cannot be ignored, and they’re adopting pro-LGBTQ rhetoric to achieve their goal.

For example, in September 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB145, which eliminates automatic sex offender registry requirements for some adults who engage in sexual acts with minors. While such legislation seems unconscionable to most of us, proponents of the bill used pro-LGBTQ rhetoric to argue for its passage. When State Senator Scott Weiner, a San Francisco Democrat and member of the LGBTQ community, introduced the bill in January 2019, he argued that it would eliminate “discrimination against LGBTQ youth in our criminal justice system.”

Unfortunately, it feels like there’s a lack of vocal opposition to this movement to normalize pedophilia within the LGBTQ community. While it is undeniable that there are lesbian, gay, and bisexual people who oppose transgender ideology and the grooming of children, their voices are routinely overshadowed by the more outspoken radical left fringe.