BRUTAL: Bud Light Feels the Backlash After It Sneaks Back on Social Media

Bud Light has had a heck of a month of April. First, we learned that the beer giant created and sent specialty cans to trans dude Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate his “365 days of being a girl.” The backlash happened so fast that everybody at Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch is probably still wearing neck braces.

Some people vowed to boycott Bud Light, spurred on by right-leaning celebrities and politicians, while others of us never drank the nasty stuff to begin with. The anti-Bud Light sentiment is so fierce that Anheuser-Busch distributors are canceling events with the brand’s iconic Clydesdale horses out of safety concerns.

Bud Light’s descent from (Spuds) McKenzie to Mulvaney and from “Dilly, Dilly” to Dylan has hit the company where it hurts the most — its bottom line. Anhesuer-Busch has lost a whopping $6 billion in market cap value since all this brouhaha (or brew-haha?) erupted.

On Friday, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth issued a milquetoast statement trying to calm things down (I guess), by declaring that he was “responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew.”

My PJ Media colleague and friend Robert Spencer piggybacked off this part of the statement by pointing out, “I’ve drunk a beer or two in my time, although I’ve generally avoided Bud, and I’ve never said or heard anyone else say, ‘I sure am proud of this beer.’ Why would anyone feel proud of the beer he’s drinking?”

Whitworth also said that the company “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.” We see how that turned out, don’t we, Brendan?

Interestingly enough, Bud Light had also stayed quiet on its social media accounts — until Friday, when it tweeted:

Sure, that’s a sentiment that just about everybody can identify with, but Bud Light is still Bud Light, and Twitter never forgets. The replies were brutal and often hilarious.

One user came up with a new meaning to the acronym “TGIF.”

Other users played off the brand’s descent into wokeness and radical gender theory:

No gender fluid for me, thanks. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 15, 2023

Stop promoting transgender ideology. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 14, 2023

I don’t drink transbeer. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 15, 2023



Australian journalist Rita Panahi pointed out how the whole mess is Bud Light’s own doing:

Sow. Reap. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 15, 2023

Some users harnessed the power of memes to convey what the folks at Bud Light are certainly feeling:

Live look at Bud Light’s social media team: pic.twitter.com/eAzmci4Y7N — Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) April 14, 2023

The Babylon Bee’s Seth Dillon replied in the most candid, straightforward way:

lol — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 15, 2023

Do you think Bud Light is feeling the burn yet?