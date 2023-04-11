So Is the Public Flocking to Buy Bud Light Because of Fake Woman Dylan Mulvaney? Well...

It has now been nearly two weeks since Dylan Mulvaney, a dude who claims to be a woman and demands that we all play along, became the face of Bud Light solely because of his delusions and fantasies. Bud Light Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid has explained that she took this advertising direction in order to make the brand more “inclusive.” Since then, Americans have enthusiastically flocked to stock up on woke Bud Light and celebrate diversity, right? Well, not exactly. In fact, Anheuser Busch’s bottom line is feeling the pain of alienating its core market.

Rogan O’Handley, whose “DC Draino” Twitter account has 733,533 followers, noted Monday that “On March 31, Anheuser Busch had a $132.38 billion market cap.” That was the day before the Bud Light ads featuring Dylan Mulvaney began to surface. “As of today,” O’Handley continued, “it’s now $128.4 billion.” He concluded: “You know what that means? The Woke Bud Light campaign has already shaved off nearly **$4 BILLION** in company value.”

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Heinerscheid explained her vision on March 30, just before the Mulvaney campaign went public. “I’m a businesswoman,” she informed us, although that point that would initially have seemed elementary is in doubt now, as she looks a whole lot more like a woke ideologue than anyone who is actually concerned about the bottom line. She continued: “I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light, and it was ‘This brand is in decline, it’s been in decline for a really long time, and if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand, there will be no future for Bud Light.’” What could be done to save Bud Light, Ms. Heinerscheid? Go woke, of course.

Heinerscheid went on to disparage Bud Light’s existing clientele: “So I had this super clear mandate. It’s like, we need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand. And my, what I brought to that, was a belief in, okay, what does, what does evolve and elevate mean? It means inclusivity. It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different and appeals to women and to men, and representation is at sort of the heart of evolution. You’ve gotta see people who reflect you in the work. And we had this hangover. I mean, Bud Light had been, kind of, a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach.” Yet it seems that, at least initially, Leftists are not rushing out to buy Bud Light, and the customer base for which Heinerscheid demonstrated such contempt is enraged. One video circulated depicting a steamroller flattening case after case of Bud Light.

As Stephen Green explained Monday, Heinerscheid and other Anheuser Busch executives may not be troubled by this massive backlash, as they understand that their products are never going to regain the market dominance they once had and are settling Bud Light into a new niche market that they think will sustain it with steady sales.

Also, they have done what they needed to do to get a high Corporate Equality Index score from the far-Left and Soros-funded Human Rights Campaign (HRC), and that ensures that they will not be subject to media outrage, boycotts, mass defections of employees, and the like. The $4 billion hit may have been worse than Anheuser Busch expected, but they are not the only big corporation that has calculated that the pain of crossing the Left is far worse than the pain of crossing patriots, and they’re unlikely to change course now.

Nevertheless, the massive loss is a welcome sign that patriots are indeed a force to be reckoned with. Anheuser Busch may be banking on all this blowing over and people stocking up on Bud Light for Memorial Day, the July Fourth weekend, and all the rest. Those who reject the Left’s enforced insanity should not have such short memories. Dylan Mulvaney will still not be a woman by the Fourth of July, and Bud Light should still be feeling the market pinch for trying to force us into accepting his big game of pretend.