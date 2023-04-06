Travis Tritt Boycotts Anheuser-Busch Amid Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Controversy

On Wednesday, Grammy Award-winning country music star Travis Tritt announced his decision to boycott all Anheuser-Busch products in light of the recent partnership between TikTok/trans activist Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light.

In a post shared to Twitter, Tritt revealed that he plans to remove all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour hospitality rider, and indicated that he knows of other artists who will follow suit.

“I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider,” he tweeted. “I know many other artists who are doing the same.”

I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 5, 2023

Tritt further explained that he was sponsored by Budweiser during his ’90s tour. However, that was when Anheuser-Busch was still American-owned.

“In full disclosure, I was on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the ’90s. That was when Anheuser-Busch was American-owned,” he tweeted. “A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer. Such a shame.”

In a subsequent post, Tritt acknowledged that other artists are quietly boycotting Anheuser-Busch products.

“Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and canceled,” he said. “I have no such fear.”

Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and cancelled. I have no such fear. https://t.co/YgjO9P03tR — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 6, 2023

Last week, Dylan Mulvaney announced that the beer company had sent him some merchandise as a gift, which included Bud Light cans featuring his face. The gesture was intended to commemorate his self-proclaimed milestone of “365 Days of Girlhood.”

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points,” an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told Fox News. “From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

However, the announcement of this partnership sparked a wave of backlash on social media, with many users condemning the ad campaign as another attempt to promote transgender propaganda. The move prompted Kid Rock to share a video of himself shooting up a stack of Bud Light cases.

“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,” Kid Rock says in the clip. “Let me say something to all you and be as clear and concise as possible.” He then shoots up the cases, before looking back at the camera. “F— Bud Light. F— Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day.”