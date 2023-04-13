Pity the Poor Budweiser Clydesdales

A Missouri Budweiser distributor is canceling events featuring the beer giant’s famous Clydesdale horses. This is in response to the boycott Bud Light faces in response to its man-girl media influencer and spokesman Dylan Mulvaney. They are also pulling back from events in the South, according to the Beer Business Daily newsletter. “We reached out to a handful of A-B [Anheuser-Busch] distributors who were spooked, most particularly in the Heartland and the South, and even then in their more rural areas,” it wrote.

There are enough gothic South shoeless knuckle-dragging tropes here to fill a very bad bodice-busting romance novel. Would it be impolite to suggest that the Budweiser distributors in the “Heartland and the South” are not spooked by Dylan Mulvaney, but they are annoyed that the beer giant decided to take some mentally, sexually confused guy and make him their brand ambassador? Would it be too obvious to say they are not pulling the Clydesdales back because of “safety concerns for their employees” but because the brand would be mocked in public as the “Queen of Beers?” The “Let’s Go Brandon” chant did more to keep Joe Biden away from sporting events than COVID-19. Imagine the fun sports fans will be having with Bud.

Pity the poor Clydesdales. Say what you want about Anheuser-Busch. They have spun their story about a pretend woman being their beer spokesman — with the emphasis on the man — and they are sticking to it. But the inanity goes beyond a company gambling on the creative destruction of its own client base. It is the template companies, politicians, political movements, and political parties will use going forward.

Related: So Is the Public Flocking to Buy Bud Light Because of Fake Woman Dylan Mulvaney? Well…

Here are the false premises. Step 1: Do something stupid to get in the face of someone you have contempt for. Step 2: Then claim they despise you. Step 3: Claim you live in fear they will hurt you. Step 4: Publicly identify groups you loathe and ask others to join your tribe in shunning them for what they haven’t done to you.

It’s neat; it’s sweet, and the mainstream media eats this poison up like kale washed down with green juice at their favorite vegetarian cafe. Don’t live their lie. When they do something stupid or offensive or downright dangerous (by the way, where is that Tennessee “Man-ifesto”?), don’t let them say you are the problem or that you are the one not playing nice. Give it the horse laugh it deserves.

These people have no sense of humor. Humor sees the absurd in life. They don’t see how absurd they are in this marketing effort. And they definitely don’t want to have you present them with a mirror so they can see it. Humor is that mirror, and Bud’s woke management is in for a lot of it, along with falling sales and profits. Pray that someday those innocent Clydesdales get owners with enough class to match their own.