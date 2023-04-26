Has-Been Actor Kevin Bacon Wades Into Culture War, Shills for Drag Queen Story Hour

You could be forgiven for forgetting that Kevin Bacon exists. I certainly did until yesterday, although I make it a point to ignore the dying, cancerous Hollywood pop culture machine to the greatest extent possible. I can’t think of a single Kevin Bacon film off the top of my head, in fact, except for A Few Good Men.

Anyway, the dearth of attention paid to Bacon has apparently weighed on him, and so he did what every celebrity seems to do these days to get a little love: he got up on his real high moral high horse and condescend to the rubes about the merits of hairy men reading transgender propaganda to children while wearing mini-skirts with their junk hanging out.

Via ABC News:

“Kevin Bacon is tapping into his “Footloose” days to speak up about recent legislation targeting drag shows. The actor, 64, shared a video to Instagram on Sunday featuring him and wife Kyra Sedgwick dancing to Taylor Swift’s song “Karma,” along with a message about anti-drag bills like the one passed in Tennessee last month. “Drag bans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help,” he wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag “DragIsARight.””

Gosh, @kevinbacon really wants drag queens reading to your kids.pic.twitter.com/2B0pEeNKaC — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) April 25, 2023

“Drag is a right. Drag is a centuries-old art form of creativity, expression, and self-exploration,” Bacon explains.

Okay, sure, I’ll stipulate drag is a form of “self-exploration,” but so is any degenerate kink. The issue isn’t that the drag queens in elementary schools are “exploring themselves;” it’s that they insist on doing so in front of children who don’t have the faculties to appreciate that they are witnessing an arrested-development adult acting out his fetishes.

Hopping into the Culture War to defend trendy institutions and practices with social implications far beyond the limited grasp of vapid celebrities seems to be the most fashionable method to revive dying careers and garner a little much-needed attention.

The vast majority of celebrities are best thought of as overgrown toddlers desperately in need of attention. With their bloated narcissism fed by vapid celebrity worship and their mental health wrecked by pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical drugs, in equal measure, celebrities must put their therapists through unimaginable psychological torture.

At least they probably get paid well.

People like Bacon will say anything to get eyeballs on them. Being ignored is the worst fate possible. “There’s no such thing as the negative press” is truly their mantra. They’d rather be engulfed in controversy by promoting the sexualization of children than sidelined.

Call it Mulvaney Syndrome.