The Morning Briefing: Team Biden Continues Two-Pronged Assault on 2nd Amendment and Small Businesses

The commie puppet masters who run Joe Biden’s brain have made no secret of their contempt for the Second Amendment and law-abiding American gun owners. They’ve had their senile mouthpiece babbling about “assault weapons” almost from the moment he was installed in the Oval Office.

Democrats don’t have a lot of luck with sweeping gun control legislation for a couple of reasons. The first is that they keep passing laws that make gun owners who have adhered to the law criminals overnight. These laws eventually find their way to a judge or a court that says, “Yeah…no.”

The other reason — and this is the big one — is that there are a lot of Democrats who own guns and are fond of their Second Amendment rights. Most of them are in flyover country, which is why a lot of the D.C. Dems are out of touch with reality.

Team Biden is nothing if not relentless in its pursuit of an anti-American agenda, however. In lieu of the legislative process, the bureaucracy is being used to choke the life out of the Second Amendment, which Catherine wrote about yesterday:

The Biden administration, failing to get enough congressional cooperation to trample on the Second Amendment, continues its war against gun dealers.

Bingo.

As we examine the story further, it’s important to remember that Democrats have contempt for small business owners. People who can’t be forced into unionizing and stuffing the coffers of the Democratic Big Labor slush fund are useless to them.

Here’s more from Catherine’s post:

I previously wrote a VIP post about how hundreds of gun dealers suddenly lost their licenses to Biden’s ATF, in what the gun industry says is a back-handed way of undermining gun rights (if you’re not already a VIP subscriber, join today!). Some dealers informed the media that the federal government is hurting a major ally in identifying “suspicious gun buyers” by targeting legitimate gun dealers. But the Biden administration is successfully hurting gun dealers’ business. “We were making $1 million a year, now it’s less than $100,000,” gun dealer Anthony Navarro told the Wall Street Journal. “This policy is designed to be a backdoor violation of the Second Amendment.” Now there’s the new ATF rule, also aimed at gun dealers.

I’m an Arizona resident. Rules regarding private gun sales are practically nonexistent. Both parties have to be Arizona residents and after that, YOLO. The Grand Canyon State has functioned with minimal gun laws for a very long time. My grandfather owned a gun store when I was a kid, I know whence I speak (write). What the feds want to do now is get their fascist little fingers all over the transactions between individuals, which Ryan Petty explains at our sister site Bearing Arms:

The White House outlined that under the suggested guidelines, individuals would be expected to obtain a federal license and conduct background checks if they meet one or more of several conditions. These include frequently selling firearms shortly after purchasing them, offering guns in near-new condition, selling multiple units of the same gun model, or selling business inventory as a previously federally-licensed dealer without transferring it to a personal collection for at least one year, effectively targeting the so-called fire sale loophole. The proposed rules would establish criteria around the frequency and type of gun sales by unlicensed sellers, along with the condition of the firearms.

The Second Amendment infuriates leftists because the federal government hasn’t been able to wrest control of it from the states. It’s a perfect example of how the country is supposed to work. My good friend, colleague, and “Unwoke” podcast co-host Kevin Downey Jr. once asked me if all of my guns were legal. I replied, “In this state they are.” Were I to move back to California, the story would be different.

The anti-2A crowd is fond of saying, “We don’t want to take away your guns.”

They do, of course, but until they can they’d like to make the legal acquisition of firearms so onerous that people just give up.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We will begin with this note from Robert regarding the ceiling fan discussion in the comments earlier in the week:

With the Biden administration about to attack ceiling fans, it really shows we don’t live in a free country, and haven’t for a long time. And you hear some government folks talking about somehow limiting Americans to two beers a week. We’re told what we can say, buy, read, drive, etc., etc.. About the only thing the democrats don’t want to regulate is sex.

About ceiling fans: We bought our Tucson home in 1981 and immediately installed four ceiling fans in bedrooms and the living room. The ceiling fan in the master (yes, MASTER) bedroom has been on 24/7/365 since 1981. (We do stop it for cleaning every few years.)

The science is settled: we Tucsonans love our ceiling fans. Robert’s are obviously magical and if I get a time machine, I’m going back to 1981 and buying some from the same place he got his.

“Psi Borg” writes:

This morning’s Sine Qua Non Sequitur got me to thinking, “I’d listen to a cover band for Iron Maiden, or any other rock band, like that…especially if you could get Weird Al to head it up”!

I love those opening lines, as well as the rest of your page’s lineup. Don’t let the nimrod, naysaying nabobs change your mind on any of it. Because of the reasons you’ve given, I think the layout is perfect.

Keep up the good work, Sir!

Thank you! I promise to never let a naysaying nabob influence my work. As for Weird Al, I met him back in the ’80s when I was first starting out in stand-up, and he was just getting famous. We didn’t work together, he was in town for a gig and happened to drop by a bar that was an open mic hotspot for us, but long after we’d finished the show. All I remember was that he was a very nice guy, which wasn’t always the case with comics who were getting their first taste of celebrity.

This is from Joseph:

Stephen,

Long time reader and still enjoying your take on the loony world of politics.

Now to subject. The entire Trump saga has gotten out of hand and we are the butt of jokes worldwide. If the jokes are not about the dirty old man in the White House then they are about how the our legal system has been weaponized and turned on a former president.

I find it difficult to believe democrat voters can still think all of the Trump indictments are not a political stunt by the democrats. If the indictments are not to hinder his campaign efforts then why did they wait two and a half years to start?

Thanks for all you do.

Thank you very much for sticking with me! This may seem like a dig solely for the sake of getting in a dig, but I truly believe that Democrats don’t put a lot of thought into politics. They are a reactive hive mind. This banana republic stuff is beyond embarrassing, and I pray that it’s reversible.

The subject line on this email from Mark is “Cool in Tucson?”

Duct roofs to the West sides / plant mesquites to suck up the drainage water. Hyper insulate / put screen walls on the roof and West sides. Shade your rooftop swamp cooler ducting if possible. Stay the **** indoors until mid October. I lived there from ’74 to 2016, and built a house doing the above ;-} then made my escape ;-} It is nice from Nov thru Feb…

I’m a desert boy who loves the heat. Still, I’m lingering in Michigan because the weather has been 30-40 degrees cooler here every day than what I’d be dealing with in Tucson. I’ve got a lot of extra writing to do, and I love being outside when I write. As you know, that ain’t happening at home right now. As for insulation, I live in a 108-year-old adobe house that has foot-thick walls. Yeah, it’s a pain to hang anything on them, but my living room is a meat locker even when the sun is trying to kill me. Also, I work too hard to subject myself to a swamp cooler.

We’ll finish with this, which happened because I said positive things about Ron DeSantis in yesterday’s Briefing. The poor dears become oh-so delicate when that happens.

Got an expletive-laden email from an Escalator MAGA who crawled out of the Truth Social toilet to share its thought w/ me. Varying font sizes. Some bold, some not. Different colors. It looked like a serial killer note made from letters cut out of different magazines. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) August 31, 2023

These are truly magical times.

Thanks to everyone who wrote in, except maybe the serial killer.

Everything Isn’t Awful

I swear, I never see animals being this nice to each other. WHERE IS THIS HAPPENING?!?!?

The Kruiser Kabana

