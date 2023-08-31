'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #85: The 'A' Word

(New “Unwoke” episodes are usually posted on the podcast page by every Thursday afternoon.)

This is a discussion that’s been going on ever since last year’s Red Wave turned into a Red Trickle. Many on both the Right and Left claim that it was the GOP’s stance on abortion that did the party in. I’m not clear on exactly what Republicans who make that claim are suggesting, perhaps a “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” approach?