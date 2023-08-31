'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #85: The 'A' Word

(New “Unwoke” episodes are usually posted on the podcast page by every Thursday afternoon.)
This is a discussion that’s been going on ever since last year’s Red Wave turned into a Red Trickle. Many on both the Right and Left claim that it was the GOP’s stance on abortion that did the party in. I’m not clear on exactly what Republicans who make that claim are suggesting, perhaps a “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” approach?
Kevin wrote something the other day that explains his thoughts on the subject, and I thought it would be a good topic for debate, even though I agree with much of what he wrote.
I have other thoughts too.
This is something that will be coming up A LOT in the next 14 months and deserves a lot of internal discussion.
Enjoy!
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!