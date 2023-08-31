GOP Rep. Calls Out Hypocrisy of Border Crisis Biden’s Anti-Drug Message

Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) called out Joe Biden’s hypocrisy after Biden posted an anti-drug overdose message, despite his administration facilitating a massive drug crisis with lax border security.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day, “the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose.” It’s meant to spread “awareness,” to “encourage support and recovery,” and to remember those who died from drug overdoses. Joe Biden issued a message that wasn’t bad in and of itself, even though it rings hollow in light of the severe fentanyl crisis that his administration has exacerbated with its border policies.

Biden’s account on X (formerly Twitter) posted on Aug. 31:

Today, on Overdose Awareness Day, I grieve with every person that has lost a child, sibling, parent, or friend to an overdose. Let’s find hope in the 20 million brave Americans recovering from substance use disorder who show us what’s possible when people receive the care and support they need. My Administration will continue to ensure that our nation has the resources we need to address the overdose epidemic.

Crane was quick to respond on Twitter/X, noting both the necessity of addressing overdose deaths and Biden’s personal hypocrisy:

This is a necessary sentiment. But tweeting this while you refuse to secure our border, allowing cartels & traffickers to flood our communities with addictive drugs, is incredibly tone deaf.

The Biden border crisis has gotten so bad that an estimated 7,000 illegal aliens are pouring into the U.S. every single day. The massive tide of illegal migration includes many thousands of criminals and potential terrorists. But it also allows the cartels to do quite a bit of drug trafficking.

I reported in July that the amount of fentanyl crossing the southern U.S. border every month is more than enough to kill every single American. To use a specific example, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported the seizure of about 2,100 pounds of illicit fentanyl at the border in June. According to the Epoch Times, citing the Drug Enforcement Administration, a single kilogram of fentanyl, or 2.2 pounds, can potentially kill a stunning 500,000 people.

The Biden administration knows all this because CBP is a federal agency. Biden and his administration are therefore knowingly complicit in deadly drug trafficking by continuing their awful border policies. That’s exactly why Crane found Biden’s message on overdoses “tone deaf.”

As I previously reported for The Rogue Review, 292 Americans died of drug overdoses — mostly fentanyl —every day, based on the most recent National Institutes of Health statistics (2021). It’s horrifying mass murder. Not only that, but it’s also funded by America’s biggest enemy, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). According to The Federalist, “The cartels that control the border may be responsible for smuggling fentanyl but their operations are sustained by CCP-linked investors.”

As long as the Biden administration continues to facilitate drug trafficking through the border crisis, Biden has no business pontificating about drug overdoses. He is complicit in those overdose deaths.