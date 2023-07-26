The Morning Briefing: Republicans Need to Catch a Case of Impeachment Fever

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Calliope was intent on making “Mani/Pedis and Mudpies” popular with the men of Boggle Club.

Frequent readers of the Briefing and other writings of mine know that I am not a fan of genteel Republicans who revel in remaining above the fray. In fact, I blame them as much as I do Democrats for the presently sorry state of this once great Republic. Decades of politely stepping out of the way have let the Dems march the country to the edge of the commie cliff.

After all that this country has been through since Anthony Fauci’s Wuhan flu fantasy came ashore and ushered der Bidenpuppet into the Oval Office, I’d like to see every elected Republican official in America be more combative.

The Democrats’ tawdry sham impeachment trials while they were working through their Trump daddy issues were classless low points for this country. And this is the place that made “Sex Sent Me to the ER” a television hit. They were not only baseless, but they were a waste of taxpayer-funded resources an a nauseating showcase for some of the worst human beings in politics — Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Liz Cheney chief among them.

I haven’t always been a quid pro quo advocate when it comes to politics, but I am more in the mood for it than I have ever been before, especially when it comes to impeachment. Maybe we’re getting there. This is from Matt:

In light of growing evidence that Joe Biden accepted bribes in exchange for influence on foreign policy while he was vice president, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) signaled that he’s warming up to initiating impeachment proceedings against him. In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, McCarthy revealed that the House is continuing to investigate the allegations against Joe Biden, which have been buoyed by allegations by Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers about how the Department of Justice (DOJ) obstructed the efforts to investigate Hunter Biden, as well as the release of the FD-1023 form containing allegations of the Bidens receiving “bribes” from a longtime FBI informant.

In reality, Biden and Son should be getting arraigned, but impeachment proceedings against the doddering elder will do for now.

What would make this transcend just being quid pro quo is that — unlike the Democrats’ tantrums against Trump — there are legitimate reasons for impeaching Joe Biden. More of them seem to be popping out of the ether every day. Republicans wouldn’t be engaging in petty revenge; they would be doing their jobs. Given how hard the Biden administration has worked to stonewall any efforts to shed some sunlight on the family sleaziness, impeachment proceedings are probably the best way to keep them from sweeping everything under the bed.

One of the hallmarks of the Biden administration is that many of his cabinet members take their cues from the boss and are up to impeachment-worthy misdeeds of their own. This is from my Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs:

While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) indicated on Monday night and again on Tuesday that impeachment could be coming for President Joe Biden, the same fate is likely to come for other cabinet members as well. On Tuesday, the Republican Study Committee (RSC) released a memo indicating their support for impeaching Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to the Daily Caller. The memo serves as the RSC official position. The memo contained a whole host of grievances against Mayorkas, as well as outlined the severity of impeachment. “Hundreds of years of precedent and multiple modern impeachments indicate that ‘high Crimes and Misdemeanors’ is not limited to the actual violations of criminal law, but also includes any misconduct that is damaging to the State – which includes betrayals of constitutional order, neglect of duty, and violations of public trust,” the memo explained.

Impeachment cases could probably be made against Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray as well.

Quite the bunch.

There really is no reason for House Republicans to be hesitant about going after any of the above-mentioned Democrats. They have to start with the guy at the top though. He deserves to be impeached. He’s not going to lose his job, unfortunately, because he’ll survive the Senate trial. Heck, the Democrats will probably get the Romney Squish Caucus in the Senate to vote with them.

Still, House Republicans need to do their jobs and get Biden into the history books on this one.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

My latest. The Time to Worry About Public Education Was Decades Ago

VodkaPundit. The Five States Sending the Most High Earners to Florida All Have This One Thing in Common

‘A Hoax’: Steve Milloy Exposes Climate Fearmongering About Hot Weather

Federal Judge Strikes Down Key Part of Biden’s Border Policy

Leftover Celebs Melt Down Over Hot Summer

What Is it About Patriotic American Songs That Drives the Left Crazy?

LeBron James’ Son Suffers Cardiac Arrest on the Basketball Court

Get warmer, Kev. HUGE: Speaker McCarthy Warms Up to Impeaching Joe Biden

Who’s Buying Up All That Land Around California’s Travis Air Force Base?

Seattle Activist Occupies Tree, Prevents Construction for Affordable Housing

Oh. Candace Owens Says No Way She’ll Watch ‘Barbie.’ Here’s Why

First Clear Evidence Emerges That Hunter Biden’s Artistic Career Is Just Influence Peddling

He’s hotdogging. Mitt Romney’s Plan to Oust Trump

Stossel. Free to Try Stuff

Prager. Pew Research: Democrats Value Free Speech Far Less than Republicans

Townhall Mothership

Well she’s dumb, so…Descendent of Slaves Blows Through Kamala Harris’ Brazen Lies

Law Professor Knows Exactly Why the Media Wants the GOP to ‘Move on’ From Biden Scandal

The Flashcard Presidency: Biden’s Aides Scramble to Diffuse Narrative That He’s a Total Mess

‘Willful Destruction to the United States’: RSC Comes Out in Support of Impeaching Mayorkas

Fifth Circuit halts enforcement of ATF’s “frame or receiver” rule

Cam&Co. Michigan firearms instructor hosting massive (and free) gun training event

Why is DOJ funding “red flag” laws in states where they’re not in place?

Rule of law? What rule of law?

And still the dumbest bartender in America? Is AOC just a regular Democrat now?

One more reason to hate EVs hits my inbox

House Judiciary Committee Prepares to Recommend Holding Mark Zuckerberg in Contempt

LOL. WATCH: AI-Generated ‘Barbenheimer’ Trailer Is Hysterical—but Also Terrifying

Maxine Waters Under Fire Again for Shady Campaign Finance Practices – Is She Still Above the Law?

BOOM! DeSantis confirms support for IMPEACHING Biden

The Bidens’ German Shepherd ‘is a one-dog crime wave’

In the latest in a series of Biden GAFFES, he claims he cured cancer

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Now We Know Why Hunter Biden’s Art Buyers Were Kept Secret

TikTok-Facilitated LGBTQ+++™ Mental Illness: ‘Nesting Partners’ and ‘Wing Dysphoria’

How Come Leftists Now Brag Openly About Censorship?

Carlee Russell and the High Cost of a Hoax

Has The White House Conceded Joe Biden Discussed Hunter’s Foreign Business Deals?

Dirty Tricks: Democrat PAC Reportedly Trying to Get RFK Jr. Kicked Off Ballot

Can We Talk About Blood Clots, Cardiac Arrest, and Why So Many Are Getting Them?

Around the Interwebz

‘Barbie’ Scores Best-Ever Monday for Warner Bros. With $26 Million, Overtaking ‘The Dark Knight’

OpenAI can’t tell if something was written by AI after all

10 Strange and Surprisingly Specific National Park Rules

Bee Me

Scientists Unveil Periodic Table Of Genders https://t.co/zTnWXdxhaF pic.twitter.com/N8J4uolBQI — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 25, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

A little something to commemorate Twitter’s dumb rebranding. At least the song is good.