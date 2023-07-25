HUGE: Speaker McCarthy Warms Up to Impeaching Joe Biden

In light of growing evidence that Joe Biden accepted bribes in exchange for influence on foreign policy while he was vice president, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) signaled that he’s warming up to initiating impeachment proceedings against him.

In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, McCarthy revealed that the House is continuing to investigate the allegations against Joe Biden, which have been buoyed by allegations by Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers about how the Department of Justice (DOJ) obstructed the efforts to investigate Hunter Biden, as well as the release of the FD-1023 form containing allegations of the Bidens receiving “bribes” from a longtime FBI informant.

“So not only do they claim that they were bribed, we now find information that 16 out of 17 payments from Romania were provided to the Biden shell companies while he was vice president. When President Biden was running for office, he told the American public that he’s never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we now prove is not true. We now have some of the most credible whistleblowers, these 10-year IRS agents who have come forward, said that the Biden family has been treated differently,” McCarthy told Hannity.

A former Hunter Biden business partner was also set to testify before the House Oversight Committee this week to reveal how Joe Biden was directly involved in various business calls with Hunter Biden and his foreign associates — however, he backed out. The recent revelations about the Biden family corruption have renewed calls to impeach Biden, and after months of throwing cold water on the possibility, he’s indicating that it may very well happen.

“We’ve only followed where the information has taken us,” McCarthy continued. “This is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed. Because this president has also used something we have not seen since Richard Nixon, used the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have the oversight.”

McCarthy cited the 20 shell companies the Biden family set up in order to launder the foreign payments and make them difficult to track. “I believe we will follow this all the way to the end, and this is gonna rise to an impeachment inquiry, the way the Constitution tells us to do this,” McCarthy said.

This is a stunning reversal from McCarthy, who has long shied away from impeaching Biden. He’s been far more open to launching impeachment inquiries against Attorney General Merrick Garland for blatant abuses of power and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the border crisis — neither of which have happened yet.