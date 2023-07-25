Candace Owens Says No Way She'll Watch 'Barbie,' Here's Why

If you hit up social media, you’ll find quite an array of different takes on the brand spanking new “Barbie” film, with some conservatives hailing it as a fantastic and hilarious satire on woke culture, and others saying it’s the worst piece of woke garbage ever to be rolled out of a major Hollywood studio. But then, is anyone really surprised by the lack of nuance on Twitter — or X, or whatever it’s called now?

To be fair, “Barbie” is a movie, which is a work of art, and thus, whether or not a person enjoys a film is completely and totally subjective. It also depends on the target demographic the story is aimed at, and in the case of “Barbie,” it’s absolutely not for middle-aged men. Thus, it’s not shocking that Ben Shapiro of the Daily Wire was not a fan. I mean, the whole film is saturated in bright pink and sparkly stuff. Just writing that description makes me want to run the other way.

According to the Daily Wire, conservative pundit Candace Owens is so firmly against “Barbie” (the film; I’m not sure of her thoughts on the popular children’s toy), she’s not even going to go see it. On the Friday edition of her DW program, the host explained why.

“Obviously, if you are listening to this podcast, you know one of the things that I really hate is that we are living in a world that is increasingly anti-man. While we are pretending that women are suffering under the foot of the patriarchy, what’s actually happening is that toxic feminism has risen to the top and is actually oppressing men with movements that make entirely no sense,” Owens stated during the show.

She then cited a few examples of celebrities who embody toxic femininity. One of them was actor Jonah Hill’s former girlfriend, Sarah Brady. Years after they broke up, Brady released private text messages and accused Hill of “emotional abuse.” The content of the messages did not confirm her accusation. Another example Owens mentioned was singer Bebe Rexha, who reacted negatively to her ex’s honest thoughts on her weight gain. It should be noted she had asked for his opinion, and she had mocked him in the past for gaining a pound or two. At the time she asked for his thoughts, she had gained 35 pounds.

The podcast host said women are frequently “vicious toward men” and this behavior is typically applauded in the mainstream as some kind of feminist victory. Owens said she based her decision not to see the film on a review Sarah Vine wrote for the Daily Mail, which explained some of the issues with “Barbie.” “I knew I could take her words at face value,” Owens said. The commentator goes on to quote the review, which says, “… My main objection is that Barbie is not really a film about Barbie at all. It’s one hour and 54 minutes of extended misandry, dressed up with a few fun dance routines and one or two (granted fairly decent) jokes.” “It’s a deeply anti-man movie, an extension of all that TikTok feminism that paints any form of masculinity — other than the most anodyne — as toxic and predatory, and frames women’s liberation not as a movement based on achieving equality between the sexes but as a cultural revenge vehicle designed to write men out of the story altogether,” Vine adds.

Owens further explained, “Every male character is either an idiot, a bigot, or a sad, rather pathetic loser. If the roles were reversed, and a male director made a film about how all women were hysterical, neurotic, gold-digging witches, it would be denounced — quite rightly — as deeply offensive and sexist.”

But as it turns out, Owens was already turned off by the synopsis of the film before all the other details spilled out.

“If that’s what she is trying to convey, that men are either idiots or bigots or sad, and when they demonstrate any form of masculinity they must be put back into their boxes by women. I’m just not interested,” she concluded.