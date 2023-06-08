The Morning Briefing: George Santos Is My Favorite Liar in Congress

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Thaddeus never stopped reveling in the breeziness of thatched undergarments.

Roll with the whimsy today, my friends.

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has made his name as one of the most notorious liars in the history of Congress.

That’s kinda why I like him.

Look, almost everyone in the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives is a grifter whose familiarity with the truth is casual at best. Santos’s appeal to me is that he doesn’t shy away from his indifference to veracity. I don’t need legislators to be my life partner, I need them to sponsor and pass laws that will benefit the Republic.

Unlike many members of the Beltway upper crust, Santos isn’t a fan of the Chinese Communist Party. Catherine is here with the details:

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) just introduced the GUO Act of 2023 to fight the weaponization of the U.S. justice system due to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) infiltration. Santos announced his new legislation in a June 7 tweet, which included a video clip of his remarks. Chinese dissident Miles Guo, one of the most vocal opponents of the genocidal CCP, was arrested in March on federal charges of fraud and was denied bail. Two CCP spies arrested soon after were quickly released on bail, however.

I don’t care if Santos said that he’s a quadrasexual (do anything for a quarter) goat herder with the keys to eternal life, he gets my vote for hating the commies. Note to everyone else in Congress: more of this.

Faith in Congress has been waning for years on both sides of the aisle. Our elected elites are, for the most part, unaware of their duties in a representative republic. Our laws are made by a legislative body that’s comprised of egomaniacs who so loathe interaction with their constituents that the they have their aides give them a Silkwood Shower after every town hall meeting they do back home.

Lying George Santos, on the other hand, gets that the people he represents don’t like commies. I would crawl over Ana Navarro to vote for a representative like that (Mine is Raúl Grijalva. The struggle is real.).

There is much talk of the looming war between the United States and China. I say it’s mostly been fought already:

China won't need to fight a war with us. American businesses have been surrendering to it for decades. https://t.co/ud5MmgP74F — SFK (@stephenkruiser) June 7, 2023

All of our elected officials should be railing against the ChiComs every day. George Santos may not be your ideal prom date, but Xi Jinping doesn’t want to hang out with him either. There’s your hint, fellow Americans.

VIP SPOTLIGHT

One of the greatest delights that our VIP friends enjoy is my good friend Stephen Green’s weekly “Insanity Wrap.” When we say that VIP subscribers get premium content, VodkaPundit, delivers on the promise. His wry wit is worth twice the money. Kruiser Morning Briefing readers still get a discount though. You can subscribe here and use the promo code KRUISERMB to get a 25% discount. One reading of “Insanity Wrap” and you will know that it was money well spent.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free but it helps keep me off the streets AND supports conservative media.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

#Baller. Santos Introduces GUO Act to Fight CCP Infiltration of U.S. Government

Parents Rights Groups Become the Next Target of SPLC’s ‘Hate Group’ Tag

Surprise! Study: COVID Lockdown Benefits Dwarfed by Social and Economic Costs

Armenian, Muslim Immigrant Parents Clash With Antifa Over Pride Month Programming in Public Schools

Why Would Disney Shelve a Movie About Human Trafficking?

Hail to the Brave Parents Who’ve Had Enough of the Sexualization of Children

The ‘Great Replacement’ Is a Fact: Baby Muhammads Overrun the West

The Wokeification of Movies Begins as ‘The French Connection’ Goes Under the Knife

Undercover Investigation Reveals How Shockingly Easy It Is to Get Transgender Surgeries Approved

Watch: Former FBI Agent Calls for More Domestic Terror Laws Against… Guess Who?

REPORT: Biden Admin to Indict Donald Trump Over Classified Docs Soon; Charges Revealed

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Who Do the Dems Replace Biden With?

#Housecleaning. CNN Isn’t Just Getting Rid of Its CEO. Here Are the Other Heads That Rolled at the Network.

Comer Cancels Move to Hold Director Wray in Contempt After FBI Comes to Its Senses

Armed employee shoots woman who was pistol-whipping coworker

Cam&Co. Illinois’ Intolerable Act

Every single thing in this Oxfam PSA is a blatant lie

Fourth woman joins civil lawsuit against Andrew Tate

See you in court. Fox News Accuses Tucker Carlson of Breach of Contract After He Launches Twitter Show

Biden Vetoes Congress’ Block of His Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Rule; Now It’s up to SCOTUS

Bloomberg reporter wants to know if everyone is ready to take climate change seriously now

Taylor Lorenz slams Tucker Carlson’s first Twitter segment and couldn’t be more WILDLY wrong

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: PETA Pres. Says Come for the Vegetarianism but Stay for the Cannibalism

Why Is the Media Rushing to Write DeSantis’s Political Obituary?

Trump Sure Sounds Persuadable About a Trump-DeSantis Ticket

House Conservatives Demand ‘Reset’ With McCarthy After Debt Ceiling Vote

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Pat Cooper Dies: Comedian & Actor In ‘Analyze This,’ ‘Seinfeld’ Was 93

Autonomous Waymo car runs over dog in San Francisco

To Reduce Conflicts With Humans, Get Inside an Elephant’s Head

Bee Me

‘The Russians Blew Up Our Dam!’ Says Zelensky While Still Holding Detonation Plunger Thingy https://t.co/3T35Xt43hn pic.twitter.com/oRg0vG5eLj — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 7, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery