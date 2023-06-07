Santos Introduces GUO Act to Fight CCP Infiltration of U.S. Government

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) just introduced the GUO Act of 2023 to fight the weaponization of the U.S. justice system due to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) infiltration.

Santos announced his new legislation in a June 7 tweet, which included a video clip of his remarks. Chinese dissident Miles Guo, one of the most vocal opponents of the genocidal CCP, was arrested in March on federal charges of fraud and was denied bail. Two CCP spies arrested soon after were quickly released on bail, however.

In a May speech to the House, which he shared with his announcement of the GUO Act, Santos claimed, “In this case, the charges against Miles Guo are simply a part of an organized campaign of political persecution brought against him by the CCP. As a matter of fact, in November of 2018 George Higginbotham, a senior official at the DOJ [Justice Department], pleaded guilty to his active role in this illegal campaign. He admitted to accepting $41 million from the CCP, and meeting with the Vice Minister of Public Security of China to advance the removal of Guo from the United States.”

Rep. Santos introduces the GUO Act of 2023:

As Santos’s June tweet noted, “Had our compliancy standards been more stringent and had federal oversight demanded more frequent financial disclosures from the people we trust to run our justice system, shady and un-American dealings like this could be prevented.”

The 2018 DOJ press release on Higginbotham’s guilty please for “conspiracy to deceive U.S. banks” about “the source and purpose of millions of dollars sent from overseas to finance a lobbying campaign on behalf of foreign interests” is still easily accessible. An April 2023 DOJ press release said the campaign was meant “to send a Chinese national back to China.” The Washington Examiner identified the target of the lobbying campaign as Miles Guo (also known as Guo Wengui).

Santos said in his May remarks, ”It is with great dismay but complete confidence that I say that the weaponization of the U.S. prosecutorial system is spinning further out of control and it is time we take a stand. This is why I am unapologetically pushing back on the CCP and calling on the House Judiciary Committee, the DOJ, and the Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government to investigate the CCP infiltration [of] the U.S. government and do all they can to free Miles Guo.”

The anti-CCP group that Guo co-founded, New Federal State of China (NFSC), just had its third anniversary on June 4, which is also the anniversary of the bloody CCP Tiananmen Square massacre. Rep. Santos was in attendance at the NFSC celebration, and promised an important announcement, which would seem to be the GUO Act.

The U.S. justice system seems more focused on political targets than dangerous criminals, Santos said in May. ”It shows when we have a national crime crisis fa[l]ling by the wayside because political[ly]-motivated campaigns designed for nothing other than retribution on political agitators keep getting in the way of our leading law enforcement officials, who refuse to prioritize the American people,” Santos added.

Like former CIA officer and Donald Trump campaign national security advisor Anthony Shaffer and others, Santos believes the CCP is infiltrating the U.S. government. Indeed, with the Bidens’ financial ties to China, it seems that infiltration might even extend to the White House.