Undercover Investigation Reveals How Shockingly Easy It Is to Get Transgender Surgeries Approved

The powerful transgender industry has turned our nation’s healthcare system into an assembly line of genital mutilation. This is the shocking reality that has been made abundantly clear by an undercover investigation by the Daily Wire.

According to the investigation, some of the country’s prominent transgender healthcare providers have been hastily approving life-altering “sex-change” procedures. In some cases, they even falsify health information to ensure insurance coverage for these medical expenses. Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire shared these findings in a series of tweets.

During the undercover investigation, Walsh and his team exposed how easily one can obtain approval for sex-change surgery. Remarkably, Gregg Re, Walsh’s producer, received a green light for an orchiectomy (a testicle removal procedure) after a mere 22-minute virtual consultation with Plume — the largest transgender healthcare provider in the United States.

Re succeeded in securing a video call appointment with Plume by using a fake name on the intake form. During the call, Re openly admitted that he had not been experiencing gender dysphoria for six months or more, which is technically required for approval. Additionally, he mispronounced the name of the desired surgery and expressed uncertainty about its potential effects on him. While these should have been treated as red flags and grounds for rejection, Plume’s nurse practitioner astonishingly expressed her intention to craft the most convincing letter possible to justify Re’s surgery.

Three days later, Plume sent a letter to Re (posing as “Chelsea Bussey”) falsely claiming that Re was experiencing significant and ongoing gender dysphoria, despite Re explicitly stating otherwise. The letter recommended Re for testicle removal. According to Walsh, Plume admitted via text message that the letters of recommendation are generated using a template based on the standards provided by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). Shockingly, Plume charges $150 for selling these letters of recommendation to individuals seeking transgender surgeries.

According to Walsh, another well-known transgender telehealth service, Folx, also grants approval for sex-change procedures to patients who are not diagnosed with “gender dysphoria.” In fact, Folx openly acknowledges that patients may receive a letter indicating a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, even if they do not genuinely experience it.

Given the extensive operations of Plume and Folx, Walsh raised concerns about whether medical insurance companies were aware that these corrupt transgender medical providers were issuing letters of recommendation based on blatantly false information. Walsh believes that his investigation exposed yet another dark secret within the “corrupt and fraudulent” transgender medical industry.

“[Trans activists] are furious because they know the ‘gender transition’ industry is corrupt and fraudulent from the ground up,” Walsh said. “Protecting kids is just one piece of the puzzle. The fight begins there, but it doesn’t end there. The whole industry needs to be shut down.”