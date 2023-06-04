The Gruesome 'Gender Affirmation' Surgery Photos Proponents of Child Genital Mutilation Should Be Made to See

NSFW disclaimer: the images contained below in this article are graphic and potentially disturbing. Nonetheless, they have news value because they depict the kind of barbarism that proponents of LGBTQ+++™ gender ideology support for children under the guise of “gender-affirming healthcare.” Proceed accordingly.

Much leftist political discourse related to gender ideology uses children as human shields, decrying Republican initiatives in states across the union to prevent child genital mutilation as “fascist” and decrying cutting “transgender” children off from “gender-affirming healthcare.”

But it’s not healthcare: it’s technology-facilitated mutilation.

Most normies not steeped in the gender ideology culture war don’t know what “gender-affirming healthcare” for children actually entails.

For male-to-female transitions, the most common procedure is called a vaginoplasty, meaning the surgical creation of an artificial “vagina,” which is not a vagina at all but a hole that is carved out and lined with the remnants of the amputated penis.

Via UCSF Transgender Care:

The most common vaginoplasty technique is some variation of the penile inversion procedure. In this technique, a vaginal vault is created between the rectum and the urethra, in the same location as a non-transgender female between the pelvic floor (Kegel) muscles, and the vaginal lining is created from penile skin.

Via News-Medical.Net:

As with any other surgical procedure, vaginoplasty techniques carry general risks, such as hemorrhage, infection, and anesthetic accidents. Severe scars may form as a result of vaginoplasty, making future corrective surgeries impossible, and also making the individual sensitive about the unsightliness of the perineum and vulva. Blood clots may form in the deep veins following surgery, called deep vein thrombosis… Intestinal vaginoplasty is a major procedure, which may be followed by paralytic ileus, peritonitis, constipation, and difficulty in urination. It may be associated with excessive mucus production and can lead to having to wear a sanitary pad constantly.

You may go here to see the result of a botched vaginoplasty.

For female-to-male transitions, a mutilation procedure called a “phalloplasty” creates something called a “neopenis” made out of skin taken from the girl or woman’s forearm, thigh, or abdomen.

Via Medical News Today:

A phalloplasty uses grafted skin — usually from the arm, thigh, back, or abdomen — to form a neopenis. Doctors consider taking skin from the forearm to be the best option in penile construction. Compared with a metoidioplasty, a phalloplasty results in a larger penis. However, this neopenis cannot become erect on its own.

Complications are common and often devastating:

Some complications of a metoidioplasty or phalloplasty include: urethral fistula — a tunneled connection that forms between the urethra and another part of the body

urethral stricture — a narrowing that causes a blockage of urine flow within the urethra A person who has had a phalloplasty may experience: scarring in the area where the graft was taken

skin graft failure or tissue death

Here’s what the donor arm looks like after phalloplasty:

does this help? the skin was removed to make Phalloplasty (fake p*nis). pic.twitter.com/fGyheNIWPH — Yaya Muad (@yayamuad) May 28, 2023

I genuinely hope things go well for Jay, but there’s nothing gentle about major surgery. In fact it can be brutal. Scott Newgent was banned from Twitter for talking about a botched phalloplasty & the many major health problems that resulted.@trevoices Surgery Photos pic.twitter.com/UBjyk8GY3J — 💚🤍💜Hoardosaurus 💚🤍💜 (@coccinellanovem) January 11, 2022

FOREARM PHALLOPLASTY FOR FEMALE TO MALE GENDER CONFIRMATION SURGERY pic.twitter.com/RYdCREfM81 — Citizen One (@MarkGraziano9) June 2, 2023

And here’s the damage to the genitals:

Source: Indian Journal of Plastic Surgery

Another popular female-to-male mutilation procedure, euphemistically called “top surgery,” is mastectomy, meaning the removal of the mammary glands, or breasts. The procedure, in a saner time, was reserved for women suffering from breast cancer. Now it’s a fashion statement.

Via International Center for Transgender Care:

Elective cosmetic mastectomy, or “top surgery”, is a procedure designed to remove unwanted breast tissue in order to create a more masculine chest appearance. Alongside hormone therapy, top surgery is typically one of the first steps for patients who are transitioning from female to male; this may also be the only surgical procedure undergone by many transmen.

The procedure leaves permanent scars underneath the chest where the incision is made.

Ellen "Elliot" Page is showing off her double mastectomy scars, which makes her feel "trans joy". 1.2 million likes so far, among whom there will be many young women who do not understand that this is just normalizing hatred of the female body.https://t.co/SNplDG9D1J pic.twitter.com/Rm7UcLQt4l — ystrïya (we/us) (@yatakalam) May 13, 2023