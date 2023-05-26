The Morning Briefing: Black Lives Matter Going Broke Is the Feel-Good Story of the Week

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Rozella was bothered by what she felt was a lack of seriousness among the members of her possum shaving cooperative.

A couple of stories that brought back memories of 2020 popped up yesterday. It’s the bad drunk relative of years and it never really goes away.

First, the empty husk in the Oval Office used the anniversary of St. George Floyd’s death to keep a false narrative alive, which Catherine wrote about:

The president who cried wolf is at it again. May 25 is the three-year anniversary of the unfortunate death of violent criminal George Floyd, and Joe Biden’s Twitter account revived the lie that George Floyd was murdered by suffocating to death due to police violence.

The more lily white the Democrat, the more they like to pretend to be down with the struggle.

As we all painfully remember, it was Floyd’s death that kicked off the Summer of Riotous Love and Mostly Peaceful Protesting. Black Lives Matter played an integral part — along with their pals from Antifa — in all of the summertime mayhem. They were given a free pass to host superspreader events whenever they wanted, all the while non-rioting Americans were forced to stay at home.

Democrats all worshipped at the Black Lives Matter altar, even though some of the higher-ups in the movement appeared to be rather skeevy. Whenever any of us on the right mentioned that maybe a Marxist organization shouldn’t be celebrated without question, we were hit with cries of RAAAAAAAAAAACISM.

Unlike most Americans in 2020, BLM thrived financially, especially its leaders. These days, things aren’t going so well for the organization. Catherine covered that too:

BLM co-founder Cullors previously described herself and fellow co-founder Alicia Garza as “trained Marxists.” And, in true Marxist fashion, BLM has apparently been spending largely not on helping black Americans but on enriching themselves. Washington Free Beacon said BLM’s latest Form 990 shows “the group is on the fast track to financial insolvency,” and that Cullors’ chosen successor, Shalomyah Bowers, hasn’t reformed BLM’s spending practices. Donations just haven’t kept up with spending, it seems. Last year, Cullors was infamously exposed for using donor funds to buy her $6 million mansion. Also last year, according to the Free Beacon, BLM raised $9.3 million for the fiscal year. That’s an 88% drop from 2021. Then “compliance and transparency issues in several liberal states” also forced BLM’s shut down of its online fundraising streams early last year and BLM “has blown through two-thirds of the $90 million it raised in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the summer of 2020.” But don’t you dare question them, you racist.

Democrat leaders and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media constantly portray BLM as an organization and movement that empowers and helps Black Americans. Again — white Democrats are usually the loudest when championing Black Lives Matter.

In reality, it looks like BLM leaders have been running a large-scale grift simply to make a lot of money for themselves. You can get away with a lot when powerful people in the United States government are providing cover for you by practically conferring sainthood upon you. Democratic leadership facilitated this scam by being too timid to scrutinize BLM.

As Catherine notes, it’s classic Marxism when the power players are getting rich and the people are getting nothing.

Black Lives Matter leaders will almost certainly find a way to come up with an infusion of cash to save them from taking up immediate residence in the poor house. Then they’ll blow through all of that too. It won’t matter to the founders and leaders, though. They already got theirs.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We will begin with this from Glenna in Ohio:

When I realized today’s post was about sports-ball, my eyes glazed over and I sent it to the trash without reading. But when another publication mentioned the same story, I retrieved your post and read it fully, because I’d rather get your take than anyone else’s.

I don’t watch TV or (now that Rush is gone) listen to radio, so I usually have no idea what everybody else is blathering about, unless I get it from PJMedia or a couple other trusted sources. (Sometimes I overhear something when my husband turns on the TV. He’s so quaint, he still thinks the way to “get news” is by turning on the TV at 6:30, but it doesn’t count because it’s crap.)

Well thank you, Glenna. I’d rather get my take on any issue as well. We both have exquisite taste in political commentary.

Chris writes:

Stephen,

Well, as you (and an increasing plethora of others) have so rightly observed, the to-be-henceforth-named “Inartful Dodgers” have taken an iconic, historic and once-honored baseball team and changed it from the glory of its former “Scullied” state to a now “Scuttled” state. (Hmm, speaking of states, that indeed might be an apt description of current California, where I spent much of my yoot.)

Anyway, it was indeed a Sad Day In Mudville when the no-so-mighty Dodgey management whiffed at the plate.

A lot of people will now be shouting, “YER OUT!”

Have a great weekend sir!

That was clever. Well played. Yes, it’s management that I’m annoyed with right now. Freakin’ millennials.

This is from Terry:

Hi Stephen –

Did you mean “Roomba” or “rhumba”? I’m having trouble picturing a Roomba club. Is it like Battlebots?

I meant “Roomba.” It’s best not to overthink the Sine Qua Non Sequitur. You’ll get a headache. Just kick back and enjoy the thoroughly nonsensical ride.

Krysta has a story for us:

Hey there,

Ol’ Blaine and his pockets full of eggs reminds me of a story my husband tells of his time working offshore. Apparently, one evening a coworker wandered into the control van – aka container where the ROV drivers sit – and asked if anybody was hungry. They all said no, but he was feeling peckish and pulled a deep fried porkchop out of the chest pocket of his poopy suit.

Not all heroes wear capes.

William is disappointed in me:

I read your briefing every morning and it’s a bright spot to the start of my day.

However, I’m very disappointed in your response to the Dodgers and pride night.

You’re mad at them, but you’re going to still keep watching them….

Oooh that’ll show ’em. Make sure you give them your stern/disappointed look.

The reason the Bud Light controversy is still going strong is because people are REFUSING to purchase their product..

I was a major Denver Bronco fan, but I stopped watching when all the kneeling stuff started. It looked like they had finally stepped away from that and I was ready to watch again, but then they started playing the “black national anthem” before the games.

I’m not watching pro sports anymore and I have a lot more time to spend on other more important things.

Boycott them – that’s the only thing they understand. Hell, lead the boycott!! You have the platform to do it.

I thank you for reading the Morning Briefing every day, William. Honestly, I’ve never been much for boycotts. And I’ll stick to my time-honored tradition of doing what I want with my life and letting others do what they want with theirs. Last time I checked, that was still the conservative way.

I’ve been getting a lot of emails like this one from Frank:

How do I subscribe to the morning briefing? Thank you.

Just click the link (here it is again) and add your email address at the top of the page. By default, you will be subscribed to all of the newsletters generated by Townhall Media. If you just want the Briefing, you can uncheck the non-PJ Media boxes.

This is from HB:

Your most diligent and luciouis Kruiser,

Well then, “Alt Kruiser can be a total jerk.”, now we are going to expect some humor on this topic…

Your most sincere and ardent follower,

I probably should play around with an “Alt Kruiser” parallel universe short story. He’s handsome, of course, but he is a total tool.

This is Tom’s suggestion for “tuck friendly swimsuits” branding:

BallRoom Bikinis.

Feel free to adopt. No royalties required.

Charge on!

I have the greatest readers. Excellent suggestion.

We’ll finish this lengthy Mailbag with this one from Laurie:

OK, I don’t usually write in, but “This is going to be ugliness on a Jill Biden dress scale” is hilarious. OMG. Love it.

Thank you and I’m so glad you did write in! I often don’t know if these gems are appreciated, or even noticed. People rarely go to the comments to give me a “Hey, good one!” I have attention and validation needs on a grand scale. It’s exhausting validating myself. That’s the kind of thing that Alt Kruiser is really into.

Great emails this week. Thank you to all who wrote in!

Everything Isn’t Awful

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here.

