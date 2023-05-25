A Different Kind of Irrational Fear

One of the left’s favorite canards when it comes to the LGBTQ (and sometimes Y) cult is to accuse anyone who doesn’t fall totally in line with the Pride revolution of being afraid of gays, lesbians, and transgender people. “Homophobic!” and “Transphobic!” are the epithets we hear all the time, even though there’s no credible evidence to believe that anyone who believes in the traditional gender ethic is scared of anybody.

Even though we’re used to the melodrama of the left, the whole “phobia” thing is particularly egregious because a phobia is an irrational fear. Here’s how Psycom Pro explains it: “According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), a specific phobia is classified as an anxiety disorder and involves significant fear about a specific object or situation that does not pose a threat.”

Let’s be frank: nobody is running around in abject fear of drag queens, and nobody is irrationally afraid of, say, Karine Jean-Pierre or Pete Buttigieg. We don’t even see evidence of the anti-trans violence that the left claims is all over the place these days, nor do we see the widespread discrimination and bigotry that the cult wants us to believe permeates this nation.

Instead, people are concerned about the LGBTQFFS cult grooming children, the proliferation of radical gender theory in schools, and the insane cultural swing toward LGBTQ nonsense. None of that is irrational, and we certainly can’t characterize those concerns as phobias. Instead of being fearful, parents, people of faith, and concerned citizens are resolute and holding fast to their convictions.

If you want to see who’s running around in fear, look at the left. Leftists are terrified of the pride cult, and they’re always walking on eggshells in terrified obeisance. No one on the left would dare offend anyone in the LGBTQ gang, even if it means offending others.

Take a look at the Los Angeles Dodgers. I wrote recently about how the team is hosting a Pride Night in June and set out to honor the drag troupe known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. When Catholic groups, politicians, and other Christians spoke up about the award because of the group’s sacrilegious antics, the Dodgers rescinded the invitation.

But when the LGBTQ squeaky wheels cried out, the Dodgers caved, and the Sisters were back in the seat of honor. The Dodgers front office didn’t just say that it changed its mind; no, it issued a pathetic groveling apology, which promised that the organization would “better educate” itself — because it’s terrified of the LGBTQ mob.

Corporations everywhere covet the seal of approval of the LGBTQUGH crowd; they seek a literal seal of approval from the gay rights lobby. It’s like a reverse scarlet letter, this time in the form of a rainbow or an equal sign. Most recently, we’ve seen Anheuser-Busch lose its gay-friendly designation for not sufficiently pandering to the trans crowd after the backlash involving Bud Light’s sponsorship of Dylan Mulvaney.

The pride flag and its increasingly ugly variations to accommodate new forms of sexual perversion show up on nearly every company’s social media page over an increasingly longer period of time surrounding the month of June. Big businesses cower in abject fear of failing to achieve the approval of the Rainbow Mafia, which will always threaten to take companies out at the knees.

On Sunday, I wrote about the passing of Tim Keller, the pastor, theologian, and author who managed to anger both the left and the right for trying to stay above politics. I stumbled on a story about how Princeton Theological Seminary sought to give Keller an award in 2017, but the school changed its mind because giving Keller a much-deserved prize might “imply an endorsement” of Keller’s view that churches shouldn’t ordain gay clergy.

Of course, Princeton couldn’t just quietly decide not to give Keller the award. The school did allow Keller to speak at the ceremony, but the seminary’s president went out of his way to make a statement that “We are a community that does not silence voices in the church,” especially those voices that accused Keller of “toxic theology” for adhering to 2,000 years of Christian orthodox doctrine.

I could go on and on with examples of how corporations, cultural movers and shakers, and academics bow to the graceless, works-based woke religion (which Toby Young cleverly refers to as “Wokus Dei“). As much as the LGBTQ mob wants to characterize those who run afoul of pride-cult doctrine as afraid of “moral progress,” it’s those who crave the mob’s approval who walk in constant terror that’s irrational and toxic.

So tell me: who’s really phobic?

(Author’s note: I owe a debt of gratitude to my friend and colleague Stephen Kruiser, who helped me think and talk through what I wanted to say here. So thanks, Kruiser.)

