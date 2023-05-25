Does Ann Coulter's Joke About Black Tipping Hold Water?

As I covered recently, the race hate organization NAACP recently issued a goofy “travel advisory” for the entire state of Florida due to something about the alleged threat of White Supremacy™ to black people.

In response, the queen conservative troll, Ann Coulter, who mastered trolling before it became a term, issued a tweet regarding the widespread perception that black people don’t tip.

NAACP issues warning to African Americans to avoid visiting Florida; employees in restaurant and tourism industry brace for 0.00 % drop in tips. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 22, 2023

Indulging Coulter, the Social Justice™ left responded exactly how she hoped they would, by crying about her racism and ironically drawing more attention to her Tweet.

Ann Coulter Says Something So Shockingly Racist That It’s Almost Hard to Believe, ‘How Can Anyone Be This Hateful!?’ https://t.co/KUWFMdFAva — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) May 23, 2023

You would think they might have learned something about the Streisand Effect, or maybe they’re so much more concerned with driving traffic to their social media/websites that they don’t care how counterproductive their rhetoric is.

Via Political Flare:

Ann Coulter has always been a horrible person. Always. She was horrible before Donald Trump came around and she will be the same vile racist when he’s finally in the ground. She has also long been a white nationalist, long before it became a part of the new GOP… The truth is, Black people being bad tippers is a racist trope. And some Black people might not tip well, because often white servers don’t give their best service to Black guests. But for the most part it’s just racism, and this trope continues because of people like Coulter who continue to spread lies about people who aren’t white.

Methinks thou dost protest too much.

Anecdotal accounts of tipping differences by race — which anyone who has ever worked off of tips has, including me, who worked at Papa John’s for a time as a delivery driver — don’t mean much statistically.

This isn’t to say that anecdotes don’t matter, only that they don’t say much about universal truths. To that end, let us make an examination of the receipts, as the hip kids say — the actual evidence.

Via Journal of Foodservice Business Research, published 2006:

Research on race differences in tipping suggests that (1) Blacks leave smaller average restaurant tips than do Whites, (2) Black-White differences in tipping persist after controlling for socio-economic status, (3) Blacks tip less than Whites even when provided comparable levels of service, (4) Blacks tip less than Whites even when the server is black, and (5) Blacks are less likely than Whites to know that it is customary/ expected to tip 15 to 20% of the bill size in U.S. restaurants.

Via the Washington Post, 2015: