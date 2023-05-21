NAACP Issues Florida Travel Advisory: 'Florida Is Openly Hostile to African Americans'

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People* (NAACP) is now warning blacks not to visit Florida out of safety concerns.

(*Why the NAACP is allowed to use the term “colored people” in its name when a white would be fired or worse for using the same would seem to run counter to “equity.” To paraphrase the late Christopher Hitchens, that just goes to show a race-hate organization can get away with anything if it will just get itself called a “civil rights” group.)

Via Associated Press:

The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws and policies championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.” The NAACP, long an advocate for Black Americans, joined the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), a Latino civil rights organization, and Equality Florida, a gay rights advocacy group, in issuing travel advisories for the Sunshine State, where tourism is one of the state’s largest job sectors.

"Under the leadership of Governor Desantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon." — NAACP President and CEO @DerrickNAACP Take a stand with us. https://t.co/zsgLbNYL8t — NAACP (@NAACP) May 20, 2023

“Under the leadership of Governor Desantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon. He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We’re not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation,” NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson lamented in the organization’s press statement.

What did the embattled Florida governor do to warrant such histrionic pearl-clutching from the likes of Johnson?

“Governor DeSantis has signed various controversial anti-civil rights measures into law; including the Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act Florida HB1, Stop Wrongs against Our Kids and Employees Act (“Stop W.O.K.E. Act”) Florida HB 7, Constitutional Carry Act Florida House HB 543, Florida Senate Bill 266, and Florida Senate Bill 7066,” the travel advisory reads.

This is obviously a far cry from endorsing extrajudicial lynching of racial minorities or anything of the sort that is implied in the kind of extreme “travel advisory” usually issued by the U.S. State Department for Third World nations.

None of these laws or bills, in fact, likely violate any kind of civil rights whatsoever. We can know this because, if they did, the ones already enacted would very probably already have been overturned by a federal court on constitutional grounds. It’s like the NAACP doesn’t know anything about the 14th Amendment.

Or, more probably, they know their claims are absurd and this is all a theatrical ploy meant to garner much-needed attention for the organization and drive fundraising.