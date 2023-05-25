Biden Cries Murder on Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

The president who cried wolf is at it again. May 25 is the three-year anniversary of the unfortunate death of violent criminal George Floyd, and Joe Biden’s Twitter account revived the lie that George Floyd was murdered by suffocating to death due to police violence.

Biden, who normally is happy to violate the Constitution, even pontificated about America’s founding. “George Floyd’s murder exposed for many what Black and Brown communities have long known and experienced – that we must make a commitment to ensure that America lives up to its founding promise of fair and impartial justice for all,” the president tweeted. “Today, three years after his murder, let us build on the progress we have made and recommit to changing hearts and minds as well as laws and policies.”

What progress? Law enforcement is kneecapped, violent crime is on the rise (often disproportionately affecting black Americans), and Democrats are still continually trying to stir up racial hatred.

In May 2020, just after Floyd died, a medical examiner concluded that Floyd did not die of asphyxia or strangulation, as Biden and other leftists claim. Not only were “intoxicants” or drugs found in his system, but Floyd also had “underlying health conditions.” Policeman Derek Chauvin perhaps should not have knelt on Floyd’s neck as long as he did, but he didn’t “murder” Floyd.

But Biden’s Twitter account had a whole series of tweets about Floyd. “A brother, a son, a father was taken from the Floyd family – with George’s murder, they lost a piece of their soul. We will never forget what happened that day. We will never forget George Floyd’s name. We will never stop taking action in his honor,” one tweet declared. I don’t want to deny the sorrow of Floyd’s family, but let’s keep this in perspective. From the New York Post, June 2020:

The head of the Minneapolis police union says George Floyd’s ‘violent criminal history’ needs to be remembered and that the protests over his death are the work of a ‘terrorist movement’…Floyd had landed five years behind bars in 2009 for an assault and robbery two years earlier, and before that, had been convicted of charges ranging from theft with a firearm to drugs, the Daily Mail reported.

And where was the leftist sympathy for the many black Americans whose neighborhoods or businesses were destroyed by the 2020 riots? For the black men, women, and children gunned down in Chicago and other Democrat cities with soft-on-crime policies? For the black Americans—including children—who were murdered or beaten by rioters in 2020 and since then?

Yet Biden even tweeted a thread boasting about how he is supposedly improving “public safety.” Ignore the huge crime spikes, America—the president assures you he is helping to make the country safer. At the end of his thread, Biden said, “The bottom line is that we signed into law reforms that’ve long been talked about but are now finally implemented at a federal level.” He added, “There’s more work to do, but this Executive Order was a call to action based on a basic truth: Public trust is the foundation of public safety.” That’s from a totally untrustworthy president.

It is interesting that this week we found out that Marxist organization Black Lives Matter (BLM), which made millions in the year following Floyd’s death, is headed for insolvency. But that’s partly or largely because multiple leaders of the group used millions in donor funds for personal expenditures or enriching friends and family. BLM is just one example of how Democrats exploited Floyd’s death for political or financial advantage.

So today’s tweets are more whoppers from Babbling Biden. But unfortunately, that’s only to be expected.