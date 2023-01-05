The Morning Briefing: Biden Is Kicking Off 2023 by Pretending to Care About the Border

Top O’ the Briefing

As we approach the second anniversary of the Biden Dystopia, President LOLEightyonemillion and Co. seem to be finally gaining some awareness that this country has a southern border. It’s unclear yet if they understand that it is a dangerous humanitarian mess down there.

Lincoln wrote a story yesterday that had a couple of interesting points, the first being that Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas finally admitted to the existence of a problem. Mayorkas then went where Democrats always do:

So far, so good, but don’t get your hopes up. According to Mayorkas, Congress needs to pass immigration legislation that will include… if you guessed amnesty, winner, winner, chicken dinner! With amnesty guaranteed, immigrants “could” start an eight-year path to citizenship. Mayorkas supports it in part because the U.S. has a labor shortage:

There’s never any real discussion about border security among the Dems, it’s always just, “Open the floodgates!” No talk of crime or cartels, if we simply make it easier for everyone to come across the border and get on that magical path to citizenship then only the best and brightest from the south will come up to join us.

Related: Will GOP Commit Political Suicide With Bipartisan Amnesty Bill?

Of course, the Democrats occasionally get some help from centrist squishes in the Republican party, but that’s not our focus on this fine day.

Mayorkas’s comments came around the same time as news began making the rounds about Biden’s plans to finally visit the southern border. At first glance, it seemed that the trip was on, but that’s not quite the case. Lincoln clarifies:

As ABC News reports, Biden has said he intends to visit the border. The details are still hazy. As is the word “intends.” Does this mean Biden will look out the window of Air Force One as it flies over the border? Will his motorcade drive past it at high speed? Or, since he only intends to visit the border, will he just not get around to it? Contrast that with Donald Trump, who actually visited the border five times during his presidency.

Biden was recently in Arizona and could have easily swung down for a border visit then. He and everyone around him were very snippy whenever they were asked about whether he would. Perhaps none of them had maps, GPS, or internet access that would have informed them that Arizona is, in fact, on the border.

Lincoln mocks the word “intends” because it is utterly ridiculous in this context. The President of the United States has a tight schedule, even if he’s a puppet with store brand pudding for brains. They don’t announce where he might be going or where he intends to go. What is it Joe, are you going to make the trip or not?

It feels like Biden’s handlers are angling for a photo op to pimp amnesty under the guise of — stop me if you’ve heard this one before — “comprehensive immigration reform.” The Democrats’ entire approach to any border problem is to toss around a few shopworn catch phrases until the American public goes numb and they can realize their dream of letting half of Mexico and South America waltz into the United States and get on the dole.

Excuse me, help with the labor shortage. Or something.

It’s almost certain that there will be no pictures of Biden near any of the crisis points along the border. We’ll probably just get video of him in some remote area giggling and saying, “Look, I’m standing in two countries at once!”

When they do come up with specific ideas, they are well and truly awful. Here is something Matt wrote about yesterday:

The Biden administration announced this week that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will raise fees for legal immigrants applying for permits, visas, and green cards to provide resources to reduce the backlog of “asylum” applications caused by historic surges in illegal immigration at the southern border. Joe Biden’s border crisis has created a years-long backlog of asylum applicants, with applicants having to wait an average of 4.3 years to appear in court, reports the Daily Caller. According to USCIS, Biden’s proposal will raise fees for H-1B applications from $60 to $780 for skilled workers, $460 to $1,080 for non-agricultural employees, and $1,140 to $1,540 for green card applicants. The fee increases are expected to bring in $5.2 to $6.4 billion in extra revenue annually, of which, $1.9 billion will be used to provide resources to reduce the backlog.

These people are thieving psychopaths.

Today’s Democrats: when they’re not swelling their upper echelon with mediocrities who have failed upward (looking at you, VP Cackles), they’re forever punishing people who obey the law and rewarding those who break it.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Who Is to Blame for the Hundreds of Russian Casualties at Makiivka?

Long Live Gridlock! I Hope We Never Get Another Speaker of the House Again!

Democrats Think Only Their Candidates Can Be ‘Historic’

Maybe Watching Famous Athletes Drop Will Prompt Some Needed Conversations About Vaccine Safety

Is Trump Right About McCarthy — for the Wrong Reasons?

‘Indigenous’ Woman Exposed as White Profited From Her Charade

